🔥Luka Milivojevic: Key job as Crystal Palace captain is protecting Wilfried Zaha🔥

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic sees protecting star man Wilfried Zaha from opposition players as a vital part of his role on the pitch.

Zaha is one of the most fouled players in the Premier League, with only Jack Grealish at Aston Villa being brought down on a more regular basis.

The 27-year-old has been known to react angrily when opposing players share the burden of curtailing his impact on the game with rotational fouls – as evidenced when he lashed out at Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse last month.

Milivojevic often steps in to cool tempers and defend Zaha against opposing sides.

“It’s true,” he told the club website. “We all know that most of the teams will go to kick your best player – I try to protect [him] – it’s part of my job as captain. I’m always there to help others.”

The Serbian international was involved in an altercation of his own when sent off for a row with Derby’s Tom Huddlestone during their FA Cup third round defeat at Selhurst Park.

It was an out of character reaction from Milivojevic, which he puts down to mental fatigue after a gruelling run of games over the festive period.

(REUTERS)

“It’s my first red card in my career for this kind of situation,” he said. “I will not try to get some excuses about what I did – but to be honest, I lost my head. I lost my head. A lot of games, a lot of pressure – I was tired as well: mentally and physically.

“You have to learn on your mistakes, try to never repeat again – you don’t leave your team a man down.

“I lose a lot from this red card as a person, I know that. But the other players can learn from my mistake too. I let the players down, which is something you cannot do. But it happened, but I cannot now judge myself. But I will try to never repeat again and to be honest, to keep my focus.”