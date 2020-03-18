🔥Lucy Liu dresses up as David Bowie, Prince, Madonna and more for Marie Claire China🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Actor Lucy Liu might already be an icon, but she stepped into the shoes of a few other legendary entertainers for a shoot with Marie Claire China.

Recreating classic pictures of David Bowie, Prince, Madonna, Blondie and more, she revealed on Instagram that the shoot was the “most creative” one she had ever done.

Liu posted a number of pictures to her Instagram which she said she hoped was a “temporary distraction” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in a Gucci suit and covered in David Bowie’s signature lightning bolt make-up, she posed with a microphone and orange hair.

She also shared a behind the scenes video where she channelled the energy of each star on set.

Another striking picture saw Liu practice her best purple rain as she wielded a pink guitar, dressed in a violet suit and a wig reminiscent of Prince’s curly locks.

Complete with an over the top floral ascot and ruffled sleeves, she said, “Yes that’s me!”

The actor also tagged singer Madonna in a black and white shot, recreating her promotional pictures for Desperately Seeking Susan.

Wearing a sheer lace top, black cropped blazer, an oversized hair bow with a curled fringe, The Defenders actor Mike Colter hashtagged the post #materialgirl in the comments.

She was completely transformed in a close up portrait of herself as Boy George, complete with a bright red lip, defined black eyebrows and blue eyeshadow.

Wearing colourful braids, a hat and oversized black hat, she again tagged Boy George in the description.

Andy Warhol was another celebrity she emulated in a spiked silver wig and oversized glasses.

The Kill Bill star channelled a bit of rock and roll for a shot of herself as Blondie, rocking a double denim look as she placed a silver pointed boot on a stack of music equipment.

She finally ended her stream of pictures from the magazine with a final shot of her as herself, fresh-faced and rocking a bob as she smiled for the camera.

In the behind the scenes video, she also gave her fans empowering advice: “My advice for anything you want to pursue in your life is to make sure that you love it and you put your whole self into it and don’t be deterred by failure. Always try, try, try again and try something new.”

“Don’t ever think that what you’re doing is for nothing. It’s important to understand that life is about challenges. If it was not going to be difficult it would not be worth it,” she continued.

Liu stars in Marie Claire China’s April 2020 issue, who added more details about the creative shoot.

On Instagram, Marie Claire revealed that these were “several 80’s fashion icons that had a profound impact on her.”