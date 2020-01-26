🔥Lucy Fallon devastated after phone stolen at Corrie leaving party🔥

Lucy Fallon has been left devastated after her mobile phone containing precious pictures was allegedly stolen at her Coronation Street leaving party.

Lucy, 24, filmed her final scenes as Corrie’s Bethany Platt earlier this week and headed out to celebrate in Manchester with friends and co-stars.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Jack P. Shepherd shares photo from Lucy Fallon’s leaving do

The actress and friends shared several photos documenting the leaving bash, but now Lucy only has the snaps she’s been tagged in unless the missing phone is returned.

Gutted Lucy wrote on Instagram stories: “Got so many cute pics last night but my phone was stolen.”

She added: “Does anyone know if there is a way to recover photos from a stolen iPhone that haven’t been backed up onto iCloud?”

Lucy revealed her mobile phone was stolen on Instagram stories

The glamorous actress wowed in a sequinned mini dress at the bash, with fans gushing how they were going to miss seeing Lucy in the soap.

Lucy appealed for help recovering photos from the stolen phone

Luckily, Lucy’s Corrie exit isn’t permanent, with the star vowing to return to the cobbles one day.

Read more: Lucy Fallon promises to return to Coronation Street

It’s been an emotional time for soap star, who has won several awards for her portrayal of Sarah Platt’s daughter Bethany.

Reflecting on her time in Coronation Street in an Instagram post, she said: “I’m writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that’s a wrap… on what has been the most incredible five years of my life.

I’m grateful for every single second of it.

“It’s so crazy to me that five years ago, I had just finished sixth form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in.

“I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail Platt a friend. But here we are… and I’m grateful for every single second of it.”

She added: “To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life.

“And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years.

“And to you Bethany… Oh what fun we’ve had. But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later ♥️.”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOLIER: Soap share glimpse of huge Gary Windass and Ali Neeson brawl

And while the drama is set to continue in Coronation Street, Lucy has revealed ambitions to join Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress reportedly told fans who waited hours to say goodbye to her earlier this week that she really wanted to learn to dance on the show.

An insider told The Sun Online: “Everyone was desperate to know what she is doing next and she told them she really wants to do Strictly.”

Whatever Lucy decides to do next, here’s hoping she is reunited with her missing phone soon.

What do you think Lucy should do next? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.