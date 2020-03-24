🔥Lucy Bronze: England and Lyon star named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year for the second time🔥

England defender Lucy Bronze has been named as the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year for the second time since 2018.

The 28-year-old was revealed as the winner of the 2020 prize on Tuesday morning, seeing off competition from a star-studded field that also included Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe and fellow USA world champion Julie Ertz as well as Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.

She received the award at home in Manchester after being surprised with a video call featuring former team-mate Alex Scott, brother Jorge and Lyon’s Shanice van de Sanden, with the football world currently in shutdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bronze was a key member of the England team that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in France last summer and was pipped to the Golden Ball and Ballon’ d’Or awards by Rapinoe.

However, she was voted Uefa Player of the Year – the first English footballer to receive that honour – and helped Lyon to continue their dominant run at club level, sealing a treble of trophies including a domestic French double and the Champions League.

“Winning a trophy twice is special because it’s so much harder,” Bronze told the BBC World Service.

“I look at the list of nominees for this award – before the public didn’t maybe know as much about the players – and now I think: ‘Everybody knows who these girls are.

“That’s definitely pretty special. Things have changed so much since the World Cup, and next year with a home Euros it’s something that can change even more and get even bigger, especially for us in England.

“In the past two years I’ve changed so much as a person and a leader. I’d like to think my football has improved a bit – but as a person I’ve grown up a lot. I’m coming up to 30 so I have to.

“When I was younger I just wanted to play and win, but now I’m taking on a bigger role to help the team win at England and Lyon.”

Bronze was not a member of Phil Neville’s experimental England squad that recently missed out on retaining their SheBelieves Cup title in the USA, with the former Manchester City right-back forced to withdraw as the result of a calf injury.