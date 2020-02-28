🔥Lucifer season 6: Showrunners to return for new season🔥

Lucifer on Netflix via Media Center Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have signed on for Lucifer season 6, according to a new report.Lucifer season 6 is one step closer to happening!According to a report from TV Line, Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have “closed deals” to return for the sixth season. This is a really good sign for those hoping to see a sixth season of the Netflix original series.It looks like the details are being worked out now to bring the show back for another season. TV Line recently reported that Netflix and Warner Bros. TV were in positive talks about the sixth season. Now, they just have to get all the cast on board for the next season.Tom Ellis has not signed on for season 6 yet, according to the report, and that’s one of the big hurdles remaining. Those negotiations have to happen between Ellis and his reps and Warner Bros. TV, who produces the series.The fourth season, and the show’s first at Netflix after being canceled by Fox, premiered last spring, and it was quickly renewed for a fifth and final season. Then, things started happening. Netflix added six episodes to the final season. Then, news broke that the season would be split into two parts.Now, the sixth season seems inevitable at this point.It will be really interesting to see if the sixth season will be the final season of the Netflix series. I mean, that seems likely given what has happened with season 5 and all that, but if Netflix is willing to go through all this to bring the show back for season 6, you’d think more seasons of Lucifer are possible.There are few Netflix shows that have as passionate of a fanbase as Lucifer. The show might not be the biggest or most popular show at the streaming network, but Netflix knows millions will tune in and watch new seasons of this show, and over and over again.That’s a big deal for Netflix to have shows that create that type of passion and emotional response. Hopefully, this is just the beginning and we’ll get to see even more seasons of the show in the future.Stay tuned for more news about Lucifer season 5 and season 6!