Lucifer – Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix Lucifans will have to continue waiting on new episodes as Lucifer season 5 is not coming to Netflix in April 2020.The coronavirus outbreak has really been shaking up the entertainment industry. Movie premieres have been pushed back and productions from various networks have paused indefinitely, this includes Netflix’s Lucifer. But we’re not sure that’s the reason we’ll be waiting at least another month for Lucifer.The series was still working on season 5 when the streaming network announced an abrupt halt to keep their cast and crew safe from the spread of COVID-19. This, unfortunately but understandably, means season 5 is not ready just yet.Netflix just released the full list of new shows and movies coming in April 2020, and Lucifer season 5 was not on that list.We were hoping to see Lucifer season 5 sometime this spring, and it’s possible we still might.It’s possible we will hear some good news closer to or in April as there’s still a good chance Lucifer season 5, part 1, can premiere sometime in May or June, which would be about one year from the premiere of season 4.I know fans were hoping for a spring release, but as long as we know Lucifer Morningstar is on his way, we’ll continue to patiently wait.Now, keep in mind that season 5 is set to be split into two parts. It’s possible that the first part is ready, or close to being ready, but the second part isn’t.The reason Netflix isn’t ready to share the first set of episodes could be so that part one and part two aren’t too far apart. When we all have a date for when everything can go back to normal, Netflix will have a better idea when the perfect time to release season 5 is, hopefully.The COVID-19 outbreak could also be the reason why season 6 has not been officially confirmed. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation, especially after learning that Tom Ellis has signed a new contract. If you ask me, I think an official announcement is what fans need to hear during this time, but I digress!The first four seasons of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix, let’s binge-watch all our favorite episodes while we wait to learn more. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any news.For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.