🔥Lucifer season 5: Inbar Lavi will return as Eve🔥

Lucifer season 4 – Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix Lucifer season 5 is coming to Netflix soon! Inbar Lavi, one of the fan favorites from season 4, will return as Eve for the final season of the Netflix series.One of your favorite characters from season 4 will be back for Lucifer season 5!According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Inbar Lavi will return as Eve for the final season of the Netflix original series.Lavi starred as Eve in season 4, and at the end of the season, Eve’s return was in question. We expected Lavi to return, but we weren’t sure if schedules and the story would line up. That was when we thought the final season was going to be 10 episodes.Then, Netflix added six more episodes to the final season, and it seemed likely that, somehow, the writers would find a way to bring Lavi back for the final episodes. Now, it’s happening! She definitely has some unfinished business with Maze, played by Lesley-Ann Brandt, in the new season.Entertainment Weekly also shared the first look at Eve in Lucifer season 5 in an exclusive report. We can’t share the image, but you can visit EW to see the image.It was also announced recently that God will be paying a visit to Lucifer, or vice versa, in season 5. Dennis Haysbert will star as the big man.And, the Lucifer Writers just shared the episode title of the ninth episode, which would be the Part 2 premiere. The episode is titled “Family Dinner,” and I think we all know what that means!We still don’t know when exactly to expect Lucifer season 5. The final season will be split into two parts, and it seems like the first half of the season has already been filmed. We can’t confirm that, but based on social media activity, the final table read has already happened.The first half of season 5 will likely be released on Netflix sometime this spring. The fourth season premiered in May, so it’d make sense if that was the month the new season premiered, as well.When we’ll see the second half of season 5 is much more difficult to predict. Most likely, we’ll see the final episodes about four to six months after the first half premieres.Stay tuned for more news about Lucifer season 5! We’ll be sure to share the release date with you as soon as we find out.