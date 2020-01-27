🔥Luce, one of the best movies of 2019, is now streaming on Hulu🔥

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Actors Naomi Watts, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tim Roth, and Octavia Spencer and director/writer Julius Onah attend the “Luce” Premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

If you like psychological thrillers, you should add Luce to your watchlist on Hulu. Kelvin Harrison, Jr. leads a cast featuring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth.

Psychological thrillers can be a lot of fun to watch and Luce definitely fits that description. The movie is now streaming on Hulu, as of Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

In the film, rising star Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (It Comes at Night) plays the titular character. He’s an immigrant from a war-torn African country who was adopted by a white family. He’s the model student, star athlete, and beloved by all. He is the poster boy for the American Dream and can do no wrong. That is until a teacher, portrayed by Octavia Spencer (Ma), raises questions about what he may be hiding.

Over the course of the film, you will be left trying to decide whether or not Luce is hiding something and what Ms. Wilson’s motives are. The film has many heavy themes as it touches on societal expectations, race, family, and mental illness.

What to expect

As mentioned above, Luce is the perfect student and has a million-dollar smile. When we meet him, he’s beginning to realize there are some things in his life that aren’t sitting right with him. This is leading him down a dangerous path, but only his teacher, Miss Wilson, seems to be realizing. She’s known to be hard on kids, so most don’t take her warnings seriously. This turns into a cat and mouse game with increasing stakes as the movie goes along.

At the same time, his parents, played by Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, are torn by the situation. Each has a different approach in how to deal with the possibility of their son not being perfect and it puts a strain on their marriage.

Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

I mentioned Harrison as a rising star earlier in this piece, but don’t take my word for it. Harrison has been nominated or won awards as a breakthrough performer this past year from 14 publications. A relative unknown by most moviegoers, Harrison hit my radar in 2018’s Jinn. He has a quiet but strong presence on-screen and does a great job of acting with his eyes even when he’s talking.

While watching Luce, we see a young man presenting himself like a young Barack Obama, but in his eyes, you can see that something, potentially something dangerous, looms beneath the surface. I couldn’t help but think he would make an amazing politician throughout the movie.

Harrison, matching wits with three Academy Award-winning/nominated actors, looked like he was right at home. At no point did any of them overshadow him and it may have been the other way around. If you aren’t aware of the name now you will become familiar in the near future. Watching Luce is a great way to see where it all really began.

Overall

Luce is a movie that will make you think. Not only about the story being presented but how the themes that are brought up apply to your own life. At this point in time, Luce is sitting at a strong 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Do yourself the favor of giving it a watch.