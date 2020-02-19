🔥Lucasfilm Reveals Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Blu-Ray Release Date And Bonus Features🔥

It won’t be long until we get to relive the grand finale to the Skywalker saga all over again as the home release dates for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been officially unveiled. It’s been confirmed that the last installment of the epic nine-episode saga set long ago in a galaxy far, far away will be available digitally on HD and 4K Ultra HD from March 17th. That’s just under a month away, for those keeping track. The Blu-Ray/DVD release is then due a couple of weeks later, on March 31st.

The movie will arrive with over two hours of additional content and special features and the highlight is the feature-length making of documentary which boasts exclusive access to behind the scenes material and interviews with the cast and crew. Other bonus material includes various documentaries focusing on the different elements of the Pasaana portion of the film, such as the chase sequence, the Festival of Ancestors and cute droid D-O. Plus, there are chats with Star Wars legend Warwick Davis and the creature effects team. Last but not least, only on digital releases is a feature with iconic composer John Williams, who made his last SW contribution with TROS.

You can see a full breakdown of the special features below:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Like all the entries in the Disney era of Star Wars, fans had their complaints about how director J. J. Abrams decided to wrap up the story. However, it was clearly an enormous hit with general audiences, earning over $1 billion worldwide. Maybe once we can all watch it over and over again from the comfort of our own homes, we’ll start to see the reputation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker change, much like what we saw with The Last Jedi.