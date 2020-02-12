🔥Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants To Recast Han Solo For Future Projects🔥

Lucasfilm clearly had big plans for young Han Solo, but 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story falling far short of previous SW movies at the box office prevented any further films from following on from it. Still, there’s a lot more to explore in the smuggler’s early years, so the studio isn’t giving up on the character yet. The challenge they’re no doubt facing though is how to proceed when Solo wasn’t the success they were hoping for.

Well, here's one way they might get around it: recast Alden Ehrenreich. Sources close to We Got This Covered say that Lucasfilm still has aims to feature young Han in future Star Wars projects. Whether on the big screen or on Disney Plus, or both, we don't yet know. However, the problem is that there's some resistance to bringing Ehrenreich back, as many execs didn't like him in the role. As such, there's the possibility that they may replace him.

Heavy emphasis on the ‘may’ here, though, as this is definitely not a done deal right now and he could still return. However, there’ve long been stories of Lucasfilm being displeased with the actor’s performance in Solo. When Ron Howard took over from Lord and Miller for reshoots on the movie, for instance, it was said that an acting coach was hired to help Ehrenreich better match Harrison Ford’s portrayal. So, if they were to do more with Han, and with the star being the unfortunate face of the flop, it makes sense that they’d want to start afresh. And from what we’re told, the most likely scenario is that he gets replaced.

But again, nothing is set in stone as of yet and it'll likely be some time before we see Han Solo again in the Star Wars universe.