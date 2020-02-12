🔥Lucasfilm May Have To Replace Donald Glover As Young Lando🔥

Solo: A Star Wars Story might’ve gone down as the lowest-grossing SW movie yet, but it did have its highlights. At the top of the list was Donald Glover‘s turn as Lando Calrissian. It was a tough task to replace Billy Dee Williams, but fans loved what Glover did with the character. In fact, it was widely said that it might’ve been a better idea for Lucasfilm to make a Lando spinoff instead of a young Han Solo one.

The studio may have remembered this, as they’re now working on a Disney Plus series for the character behind the scenes, something that we’ve reported on before. However, what we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who said [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, and that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, both of which were correct – is that Lucasfilm may have to replace Glover in the role. Though they want him back for future projects, like this potential show, the actor himself isn’t sure he wants to return.

We’re told that his hesitation comes from the fact that Solo was so poorly received. If he really does decide to relinquish the part, Lucasfilm may have to move forward without him and will be forced to recast. Apparently, Glover hasn’t made his mind up just yet, but again, from what we’re told, he’s not too keen to return.

This is practically the opposite situation of what we’re hearing is happening with young Han Solo. In that case, sources say Lucasfilm actively wants Alden Ehrenreich out and is thinking of how to feature the character in future projects without him. But like Glover, that situation is also up in the air, with there still being a chance that the actor could return.

In any case, it'll certainly be interesting to see how things shake out with both roles, but tell us, how would you feel about Donald Glover being out of the picture as young Lando?