🔥Lucasfilm Finally Reveals Star Wars: Project Luminous🔥

Though the next Star Wars movie won’t be coming our way until December 2022, it’s not like we’ll be starved for material in the years to come. After all, Lucasfilm has spent months now teasing their plans for what they call Project Luminous and earlier tonight, they finally peeled back the lid on it.

According to ComicBook.com, this new initiative will take place during the High Republic era – which We Got This Covered told you several weeks ago – and encompass numerous novels and comic books meant to keep fans busy as they wait for the feature films to start up again. Or as ComicBook.com puts it, “fuel the fandom in the years waiting for the next theatrical chapter in the franchise.”

Publishing creative director Michael Siglain described the High Republic era as “a golden time. A time of peace and prosperity. A time when the Jedi really are galactic guardians, stewards of peace and justice.” Meanwhile, Project Luminous is also being touted as “Jedi Knights of the Round Table,” with journalist Germain Lussier laying it out as follows:

Project Luminous is a massive story told over multiple books taking place 200 years before the movies. It’s a time of peace. And this story started with the idea: What scares the Jedi? It begins in August 2020. #ProjectLuminous

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 25, 2020

Here’s a fun phrase used to describe it: Jedi Knights of the Round Table.

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 25, 2020

Lucasfilm has rounded up an impressive group of writers for the initiative, too, with Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), Charles Soule (Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot) and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck) all involved. It’s a talented team, to be sure, and we can’t wait to see what they pump out.

Presumably, this will all tie into future theatrical projects as well, with the next big trilogy said to take place during the High Republic era. Details beyond that remain unclear, but we’re sure further updates will begin to trickle out over the coming days and as soon as we learn more about this exciting new Star Wars initiative, we’ll certainly let you know.