🔥Lucas Torreira out for 'eight to 10 weeks' as Arsenal release injury update🔥

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira’s season is all but over after it was confirmed this morning his fractured ankle will keep him out for eight to 10 weeks.

Torreira suffered the injury this time last week during the first-half of Arsenal’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Fratton Park when tackled by Portsmouth centre-back James Bolton.

Torreira went over his ankle in the challenge and had to be taken off just 16 minutes into the fifth round tie.

The Uruguayan later left Fratton Park on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Torreira has since been assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff and seen a specialist, and it was confirmed this morning he would be out for eight to 10 weeks.

Photo: REUTERS

That means the Uruguayan’s season is effectively over as he is unlikely to return to training until the start of May at the earliest.

Arsenal’s final Premier League game is on May 17 at home to Watford, while the FA Cup final is on May 23.

Torreira could perhaps be back in training by the time those matches take place, but he would be severely lacking match fitness.

The midfielder’s absence is a blow to head coach Mikel Arteta, who will return to Manchester City with Arsenal on Wednesday for the first time since he quit his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

As well as Torreira, Arsenal could be without defender Shkodran Mustafi for the match at the Etihad as he struggles with a thigh issue.

The German missed Saturday’s win over West Ham and is being assessed ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

Full-back Cedric Soares, who arrived on loan from Southampton in January, is meanwhile hoping to join full training this week for the first time since he signed with the club.