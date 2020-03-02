lucas-torreira-injury:-watch-as-arsenal-midfielder-leaves-stadium-on-crutches

🔥Lucas Torreira injury: Watch as Arsenal midfielder leaves stadium on crutches🔥

News
John koli0

Lucas Torreira left Fratton Park on crutches after the Arsenal midfielder suffered an ankle injury during Monday’s FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

Torreira was stretchered off following a first-half challenge, though did not need to be taken to hospital.

Following the match, Arteta said: “Lucas was very sore and is in a brace. He will be assessed in a few days and then we will know more.”

More to follow.

