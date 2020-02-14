🔥Loyal Jamie George emerging from Saracens crisis looking like a real leader🔥

It has been a saga that has moved in fits and starts, where legalese has dominated plain English, but Thursday, finally, was a day of clarity on Saracens, the salary cap and relegation.

Allianz, one of the sponsors most identifiable with their club, finally confirmed that they would be ending their association with Saracens. The ground at Barnet Copthall will be called Allianz Park until the end of the season and, then, who knows?

Saracens are a damaged brand and they are likely to find their search for a new naming partner as tricky as finding a new chief executive.

And, then, at last, their England stars spoke. There were seven Saracens in the England 23 to face Scotland last Saturday, but in their three weeks in camp, only Owen Farrell, when absolutely necessary as national captain, had spoken publicly.

Farrell was not answering questions about Saracens. England hoped that time would see interest move on, but this issue has simply been too big to ignore.

Jamie George and Maro Itoje spoke, and others will follow soon.

George, who has long provided a dry England camp with a smiling, human face, was unerringly honest.

He spoke with heart about his deep connection to the club, from watching Saracens at Vicarage Road with his father as a kid, showing sympathy for his team-mates dealing with the issue “day in, day out” while he is in camp, then confirming that he will be staying for a season in the Championship.

As he spoke, George had the look of a real leader.

“We’ll be challenged this season more than we’ve ever been challenged and probably so again next season,” said George. “We’ve got to fight to keep the club afloat, really.”

Itoje, whose name was made public due to a leak of the judgment so was rather more coy, would not categorically confirm as much, but it should be expected that he, Farrell, Elliot Daly and Mako and Billy Vunipola will remain at the club.

Most out-of-­contract players will leave, while promising youngsters like Ben Earl, Max Malins, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Spencer will go on loan. Their ability suggests that should be simple, but how helpful will Premiership rivals be?

George knows he has credit in the bank with England, but also a second Lions tour is on the line. A year in the Championship, which looks like it will be even more underpowered, is a risk.

“We like doing stuff that’s not been done before — we’ll give that a go!” he said of the predicament. “I love the club, I’m committed, and it might be an opportunity to rest a little bit more as you don’t really get that at this stage of your career very often.”

George will remain at Saracens next term despite their impending relegation (Getty Images)

Saracens’ situation could actually benefit the Lions. Right now, they look like providing a significant number of players to Warren Gatland’s squad. If they are playing in the Championship, they will not be involved in the Premiership final and can join up with the Lions at the earliest opportunity.

Those players will not be involved with Saracens until their Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin, but a set of them have to battle on. The team to face Sale tomorrow is strong, with seven starting internationals.

There is no pressure to pick up points or even retain pride, but each player needs somewhere to play next season. The impact of the scandal rolls on.