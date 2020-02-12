🔥Loyal dog 'refused to leave walker's side' after he was killed by tree in Storm Ciara🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A loyal dog refused to leave its owner’s side after he was struck and killed by a tree branch during Storm Ciara.

The man, aged in his sixties, died on Tuesday after being hit in Black Wood, Liverpool.

It came after gusts of almost 100mph battered the UK over the weekend.

According to the Liverpool Echo, police said the dog was found by its owner’s body and its microchip helped identify the walker.

Police at the scene in Woolton, Liverpool (PA)

Pensioner Elizabeth Sorsky, 79, who lives in the area, told MailOnline: “We have been on about the trees for a long time – we have sent letter after letter and have complained and complained and complained to the council.

“And now a man who went out for a walk in the morning has died. It’s horrendous – the dog was still waiting for him.

“The trees are so close to the road that they could fall on school children going to the local school, or on our house.”

The man who died in Liverpool was the second person killed due to Ciara.​

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “A man in his 60s has died after apparently being struck by a falling branch at Black Wood in Woolton during the high winds this morning.

“The council is shocked and saddened to hear of this death and all thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends.

“The ancient woodland belongs to Liverpool City Council and the council will cooperate fully with any subsequent investigation.”

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that the man hit by the falling tree branch in Black Wood in Woolton has sadly passed away.

“The man, who is in his 60s and from the Liverpool area, has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed.”

On Sunday, a 58-year-old man was killed in Micheldever, Hampshire, after his car was struck by a falling branch.