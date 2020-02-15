Love where you work? Deadline for Top Workplaces extended to March 20

For companies that have not yet submitted nominations for the Post-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces awards, there’s still time.The final deadline has been extended to March 20. Nominations can be submitted at stltoday.com/nominate or by calling 314-561-9028.The Top Workplaces section publishes in the Post-Dispatch in June.Participating in Top Workplaces is free and open to any organization with 50 or more employees in the greater St. Louis area: public, private, nonprofit and government entities are all eligible.Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using an anonymous 24-question survey. It’s a great opportunity for companies to show how they stand out from their peers on values, effective leadership and workplace culture.

Energage, the Post-Dispatch’s research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 50 major metro newspapers. Last year, 2.5 million employees across the country were surveyed for Top Workplace inclusion at more than 7,500 organizations.To date this year, more than 140 companies in the St. Louis area have signed up to take the Top Workplaces challenge.For the St. Louis region, which includes more than a dozen counties in Missouri and Illinois, 223 organizations were surveyed in 2019. Winners included Daugherty Business Solutions, TJ Wies Contracting Inc. and Top Flite Financial Inc. in the large, medium and small categories.

