🔥Love thy neighbour — even if they are filling your Nextdoor group with junk science and loo roll scams🔥

Since it’s probably just you, me and the Tube station platform pigeons, I’ll be honest: I joined Nextdoor for the bantz. If you’re not familiar, Nextdoor is a social media platform designed to connect people who live on adjoining streets. It’s intended to foster a sense of local community, but can also be very funny, in a “Dear Lord, what a sad little life, Jane” kind of way.

Neighbourhood discussions about parking restrictions and missing cats just have a delightful tendency to veer off into the petty and the absurd.

Well, that’s another thing that coronavirus has ruined. Neighbourhood networking on WhatsApp, Facebook and Nextdoor has taken on a freshly sombre tone as local Covid-19 mutual aid groups start to spring into action. Perhaps you have already joined one yourself? I’m in three, one for my borough, one for my council ward and one for my immediate vicinity.

In anticipation of the social-care crisis that lies ahead, we’re organising among ourselves to deliver supplies to the unwell and cheer to the self-isolating. All from a safe two-metre distance, of course and, ideally, without ever opening the front door.

I’ve gone full “Land Girls” and I’m not the only one. “Rosie the Riveter”-style bicep emojis abound. It’s a useful distraction and surprisingly energising to come together in this way. But there are also downsides, and I don’t just mean the endless self-aggrandising “Blitz Spirit” references.

A volunteer uses rubber gloves while handing out lunches at a food distribution centre in Los Angeles (AP)

As with all such social endeavours, the main pitfall is other people. When God proclaimed “love thy neighbour”’, was he including Racist Dave at Number 34 in that? The wording probably should have been clearer.

Then there’s that person who keeps clogging up the WhatsApp group with unsourced junk science about gargling salt water and rubbing garlic on the soles of your feet, and won’t take an NHS mythbusters link for an answer. Or the sour cynics who wonder repeatedly why we even bother.

“It’s a scammers’ dream!” came one unhelpful reply to an appeal for volunteers.

The reply-guys are onto something though. In an ordinarily functioning society all sorts of checks and balances are supposed to be in place. In an ad hoc, all-hands-on-deck situation such as this one, you aim to do your best, but it does ultimately come down to trust and not everyone can be trusted.

Still, if I end up delivering loo roll to a few able-bodied pranksters, so be it. The bigger, more immediate worry is not that our neighbourly spirit will be taken advantage of, but that it won’t stretch far enough. Asking for help can be harder than offering it, and the least online — the elderly, the poor, the homeless — are likely to be the most in need.

So even as your thumb hovers tentatively over “exit group”, you stay. You stay because you hope — and you trust — that somewhere else in the world, in some other council ward, in a group just such as yours, a neighbour is offering your aged or vulnerable loved one the help they need.

When we can’t be there to offer our support in person, we can at least do it by proxy.

Cassey is my pal for quarantine exercise

It is time you met my pal Cassey Ho. We’ve been hanging out since 2011, but you probably haven’t seen us out and about much. That’s because Cassey is the Pop Pilates founder, a fitness instructor and blogger who specialises in equipment-free home workout videos. Also we’re not pals in the traditional sense. Rather, I’m one of her 4.81 million global YouTube subscribers.

And, if I’m honest, perhaps I was a little embarrassed about Cassey too. With her perma-chipper Californian manner and pastel workout gear she doesn’t exactly fit in with the London set. But she has just posted a new 14-day “Quarantine Workout” plan and video demo, so now is Cassey’s time to shine. Regular exercise and good mental health are linked. But it’s so easy to sink into the sofa and stay there. Find an instructor who amuses you, however, and 30 minutes a day will fly by.

Some swear by Adriene of “Yoga With Adriene”, but her serenity sends me to sleep. Others take delight in FitnessBlender’s Daniel ’n’ Kelli, but husband-and-wife duos give me the creeps.

For me and all the other miserabilists out there, Cassey’s Pop Pilates is the only choice.

The end for Eastenders

The Eastenders cast (BBC)

The corona cancellations are coming thick and fast this week, but yesterday’s news that Albert Square is in lockdown hit very hard.

The BBC have suspended filming on EastEnders “until further notice” and have cut broadcasts from four episodes a week to two, in an unprecedented move.

Since 1985, the soap has always been there, offering Christmas family rows as respite from our own Christmas family rows and helping Cockneys keep their accents sharp during trips away from home.

It’s the correct decision though — the cast and crew’s health comes first. Plus, if Sharon’s voice gets any scratchier, the programme will need subtitles.