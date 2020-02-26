🔥Love, Simon spinoff moves from Disney Plus to Hulu🔥

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 13: Actor Nick Robinson attends a special screening of 20th Century Fox’s “Love, Simon” at Westfield Century City on March 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Love, Victor, the spinoff series to 2018’s Love, Simon, was originally headed to Disney Plus. But it is now headed to Hulu, after concerns regarding the show’s family friendliness.A few years ago, we saw the release of the widely popular and praised film, Love, Simon. The movie focused on a closeted high schooler coming to terms with his identity and sexuality. It was a meaningful look into the mind of a kind of person who does not get nearly enough mainstream representation.So naturally, with its success, a spinoff was warranted.According to Deadline, this spinoff show titled Love, Victor was originally set to debut on Disney Plus later this year. But the latest development has the show being moved by Disney from their new platform over to Hulu.Disney’s reason for this change was the show’s adult themes and issues that it explores. Disney Plus attempts to create a completely family-friendly service. Between Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and their own extensive library, Disney has cultivated a service that is largely safe for all ages.The question here is what exactly about this show was deemed not family friendly. Early backlash and outcry has suggested that the very fact that it is about a homosexual relationship is Disney’s worry. If this is indeed their reasoning, it is a big issue. But it is also irresponsible to jump to conclusions before the show has even been released.Love, Victor also will include alcohol use, marital issues, and sexual exploration, all of which are more mature, adult themes. If you look through Disney Plus, the most mature content on the service is probably The Simpsons and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.Now, the difference here is that The Simpsons is a cartoon and the MCU is a superhero franchise whose hard-hitting moments are downplayed by their light tones and humor. While they have adult content, they presumably aren’t as true to life as Love, Victor likely will be.If this show is leaning towards more adult themes, then maybe Hulu really is the best place for it. Hulu doesn’t have the same kinds of content restrictions that Disney Plus has, and that just may mean the show is better off. It can be free to dive into its topics without the fear of being watered down.But if it turns out that this show is innocent enough for Disney Plus, then it will be a big problem. Snuffing out diverse stories and characters that have the potential to reach kids is a bad look and a potentially troubling indicator of the company’s overall values.