Former Love Island star Zara McDermott will front a new one-off BBC Three documentary about revenge porn.

A former victim herself, McDermott’s hour-long programme will investigate the motivations behind revenge porn and its repercussions.

McDermott shot to fame on Love Island in 2018, but discovered upon leaving the villa that nude photos of her had been shared online and gone viral.

A statement from BBC Three said the incident left McDermott “devastated and looking for answers”.

Zara McDermott (Getty Images)

“I feel passionate about helping other people in the situation I was in so I’ll be sharing my story in detail for the first time,” she said.

“Confronting issues head-on is the only way we can make change and I am putting my heart into this documentary in the hope that it will make people think twice about revenge porn.”

Television shows in 2020

In an Instagram post, McDermott said she felt “humbled and honoured” to be making the documentary with the BBC and said that her “main aim is to bring awareness to this issue, and be a voice for those who have suffered in silence and to help make a change.”

She added: “I am sharing my story and being my most vulnerable, emotional and raw.

“This has affected my life and me as a person tremendously, and for the first time I’m confident enough to properly speak out and share my story.

“I am nervous to share these intimate details with the world but I hope that it will only make positive change and lessen the blame on us victims.”

Last year, experts revealed revenge porn laws were inadequate and that despite cases doubling in four years, the number of charges had dropped, according to the BBC.

The Times revealed last year that one in ten Britons had been victims of revenge porn, with women mostly targeted.

“With thousands of women across the country having faced injustices as a result of revenge porn, it’s more important than ever for BBC Three to be exploring this issue,” said BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell.

“We’re grateful to Zara for sharing her story with us and hope it will make a difference to young lives around the UK.”