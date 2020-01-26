🔥Love Island’s Sophie or Connor to be axed after Laura Whitmore delivers epic cliffhanger🔥

Love Island audiences and contestants alike were both treated to a Sunday night shocker – with a cliffhanger leaving Sophie Piper and Connor Durman’s fate in the balance.

Just to add to the drama between Siânnise and Rebecca and the first-date sparks between Shaughna and Callum, Laura Whitmore rocked up in the final few minutes of the show to drop a bombshell, in true Love Island style.

It was revealed to the Islanders that the public have been voting for their favourite couple. Sophie Piper and Connor Durman, the couple with the least votes, are officially not safe.

But only one person out of the couple will be the Islanders will be going home – and the Islanders will now have to decide who it will be.

All members of the Islander community looked absolutely gutted at this revelation, not just Sophie and Connor but their friends and fellow contestants – the ones that will now decide their fate on the show.

Fans have predicted who the Islanders will save, as well as which member of the couple is more likely to be loyal to the other.

Sophie will drop Connor in a heartbeat..😭😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VHtJyHUUIr — MichelleS (@MichelleS070) January 26, 2020

One posted ‘Sophie will drop Connor in a heartbeat’, and another posting ‘I reckon if [the islanders] vote to save Connor he would leave with Sophie. But I don’t think she would do the same with him.’

This comes after a relatively quiet episode for the couple, following lots of conflict on Friday night’s episode, leaving fans shocked at how ‘toxic’ their relationship has become.

Save Connor and send Sophie home! #LoveIsland — Angela Smith (@AngelaSmith95) January 26, 2020

At the start of the series, Metro.co.uk quizzed body language expert Judi James over their budding relationship, where she warned Sophie off him.

Blasting Connor’s antics as ‘controlling’ she insisted: ‘In between these two incidents, they have been displaying the most flirting, and building proper relationship signals. But that makes it even worse because he has no right to behave like this.

‘He’s being absolutely awful in doing that. They’re not even a couple, and if he’s being like that now… That will only get worse, that behaviour. It worries me because she looks genuinely worried as though she’s done the wrong thing.’

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Who has new dad and Love Island star Jack Fincham dated in the past?

MORE: Love Island’s Connor enjoyed ‘boozy fivesome’ with girls taking shots off his body





