🔥Love Island’s Sianisse and Rebecca go to war over Luke T as viewers forced to pick sides🔥

All’s fair in Love Island and war – and Sianisse Fudge and Rebecca Gormley have definitely laid out this year’s first rivalry after a vicious spat over new boy, Luke Trotman.

Sianisse was left livid after the latest recoupling when, instead of choosing Connaugh, Rebecca opted to get to know Luke instead, stealing him from under her just after she had finally found someone she clicked with.

To make things even worse, it wasn’t as if it was the first time Rebecca had gone after Sianisse’s man – seeing as she was interested in Connaugh before Rebecca snogged him.

But now, with Connaugh given the boot from the island as a result of it all, Sianisse has had enough.

So when Rebecca pulled her for a chat to clear the air, things got heated pretty quickly.

As the entire villa watched on in the least subtle way possible, Rebecca declared: ‘I don’t need to think about if I’m going to hurt someone else, I need to do what’s best for me.

‘I’ve apologised so I’m not going to keep going through it.’

‘I don’t want to carry this one because it’s boring me to death now,’ Sianisse responded. ‘But what I’m saying is, I don’t know why it’s taken you so long to pull me for a chat tonight.’

‘All I wanted you to understand was why I was ped off,’ she said.

‘As times gone on I’ve learned that you’re not a girl’s girl, I’m completely different to you, and that’s fine,’ Sianisse continued.

‘It’s the way you’ve carried on in this villa since you’ve come in. Any one of us girls would’ve been open.’

‘You’ve been in here two weeks, you’ve had many opportunities but you’ve not clicked with no one,’ Rebecca responded. ‘That’s not my fault.’

As a result of the clash, viewers are now picking sides – and it’s a pretty 50/50 split.

as much as i dont really like sianesse, there was absolutely no need for rebecca to go in for her like that!! absolutely disgusting behaviour, defo not a girls girl😤 #LoveIsland — brandon (@brxndo12_) January 26, 2020

Sooooo Sianesse thinks it’s Rebeccas responsibility to tell her who she’s picking, but not her responsibility to tell Rebecca who she’s picking?🤔 backing Rebecca all the way, Sianesse is acting so entitled (or that’s how the edit’s portraying her) #LoveIsland — jess (@jess44467177) January 26, 2020

Sianesse is an ACTOR!!! Rebecca gave her back the same energy she TRIED to give and she turnt victim😂😂🤔 #LoveIsland — Jads (@jadsvx) January 26, 2020

Rebecca also completely misses the point about what Sianesse’s issue is #LoveIsland — cally (@callysheps) January 26, 2020

While that’s going on, things were given a major shake up at the end of tonight’s episode when Laura Whitmore made a surprise visit to the villa.

Announcing that the public had voted for their least favourite couple, Sophie Piper and Connor Dudman were told they were now vulnerable.

However, one of them can stay – and it’s up to the rest of the villa to figure out who.

With faces like thunder, Sophie and Connor – who have been the most volatile couple in the villa so far – seemed less than happy with the new arrangement.

Who will the stars pick? And even more than that, will these two new ‘love birds’ decide to stay in the villa, or split so one can continue on their quest for love?

Love Island continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.





