🔥Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley opts to wear bikini as a headband and viewers are confused🔥

Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley left viewers baffled after she opted to wear her bikini as a headband during last night’s episode.

The 21-year-old model from Newcastle was seen sporting what looked like part of a two-piece swimsuit on her head as she lounged by the pool and debriefed in the Beach Hut.

Even voiceover Iain Stirling poked fun at Rebecca’s outfit choice and jokingly said: ‘That’s what I like about Rebecca. She wears her heart on her sleeve and her bikini bottoms on her head.’

It didn’t take audiences long to notice the contestant’s peculiar fashion statement, and they flocked to Twitter confused.

‘Whys Rebecca got a bikini top round her head?’ asked one dumbfounded viewer.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added: ‘Has Rebecca got a bra on her head?’

Love Island viewers were confused by Rebecca’s bikini top headband

Has Rebecca got a bra on her head??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/V2fKB81USi — S (@shejisms) January 26, 2020

Whys Rebecca got a bikini top round her head?! #LoveIsland — Scott Williams (@Scottjwilliams4) January 26, 2020

is rebecca wearing another bikini top on her head 🥴 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0QaGlJ35bt — emma (@emmamsutton) January 26, 2020

Rebecca hun, your pants go on your waist, not your head x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/my2bPj4v57 — islander memes 🙂 (@islandermemes) January 26, 2020

Is Rebecca wearing a bikini top on her head?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/08XMUwcPkE — Alex (@latericusvalete) January 26, 2020

ian: “that’s what i like about rebecca. she wears her heart on her sleeve and her bikini bottoms on her head” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FzSfSgZDOA — freya💗🐨 (@_freya123_) January 26, 2020

Last night’s episode was packed full of drama.

Siânnise Fudge pulled Rebecca over for a chat and fumed about her coupling up with new bombshell Luke T, who she also is interested in.

Tensions boiled over as the Bristol native confronted Rebecca over her decision at the recoupling in dramatic scenes and accused her of ‘dealing with it the wrong way’.

Elsewhere, presenter Laura Whitmore dropped by for a surprise visit and announced a shock dumping would leave either Connor Durman or Sophie Piper leaving the villa tonight.

It was revealed to the islanders that the public had been voting for their favourite couple, and Connor and Sophie had received least votes making them not safe.

However, in a twist of epic proportions, only one person out of the couple will be going home – and the islanders have to decide who it will be.

If you didn’t get a chance to tune into the action then check out our trusty episode recap.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





