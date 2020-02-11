🔥Love Island's Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze agree to be just friends after villa exit🔥

The Love Island villa – which has been looking pretty packed since the Casa Amor twist ended – bid farewell to two housemates in a public vote.

Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze packed their bags and bid farewell to the Cape Town abode after being revealed as receiving the lowest amount of votes in the latest public reckoning.

Speaking after leaving the villa, the duo – who coupled up just days ago after the drama-filled Casa Amor twist took place – revealed that they won’t be continuing with any romance in the outside world.

Rebecca admitted: “In the villa it got to a point where things went to a standstill and I didn’t see things progressing. It wasn’t going anywhere.

“And I think if you want to be with someone things should be progressing every day, not at a standstill.

“It became a friendship rather than being in a romantic couple.”

Jordan agreed: “It started well with Rebecca because we were lusting after each other a bit.

“Then all of a sudden, we weren’t spending a lot of time together during the day and the times we were spending together, the conversation wasn’t flowing.

“We started off with loads of chemistry then the foundations of a relationship, like common interests and personality traits weren’t as much of a match as we thought they would be.”

Revealing who they want to win, both Rebecca and Jordan heaped praise on Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman.