🔥Love Island’s Nas Majeed finally gets a date and everyone’s buzzing for him🔥

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for on Love Island – as Nas has finally caught a break and been asked out on a date.

Yes guys! It’s officially happened.

Getting a string of mysterious texts throughout the day, three guys and three girls were asked to create a starter, main and dessert for the two new arrivals.

As Finlay was asked to prepare new girl Demi the starter, and Luke M was told to create the main course, the entire villa (and UK) erupted when Nas was told to make the dessert.

Callum even scooped his pal up in his arms in excitement as the rest of the gang cheered for the unlucky-in-love pal, who has only been in friendship couples for the past two weeks.

The rest of the gang rallied around Nas as he took in everything he learned from the rest of the gang to put his best foot forward with the redhead.

In the meantime, Demi arrived alongside another bombshell, a new boy named Wallace – who Paige was immediately delighted to discover was a fellow Scotsman.

As he finally heard that text chirp sound, the nation was behind him as well for finally catching a break

The whole nation rooting for nas on this one😩💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SpDBQgP895 — 𝕀𝕜𝕣𝕒𝕙♥ (@iqfinite) January 27, 2020

Aww Nas got a text 😃😃😃 finally a girl shows some interest! Let’s hope he connects with her… he deserves it #LoveIsland — Shannon Ruth Abraham (@Shannon_xoxo) January 27, 2020

How every watching Love Island feels waiting for Nas to prepare that dessert 😅#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BZKXPQthmb — Bella Monsoon (@bella_monsoon) January 27, 2020

Me if this new girl doesn’t fall in love with Nas and give him the sweet lovin he deserves. The man is a national treasure #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5U8iUXV8x4 — Hana (@HanaMcKeown) January 27, 2020

Now he’s just got to get himself together and remember all the lessons the team have taught him.

Viewers will see the result tomorrow night.

But it seems that Demi already seems to have eyes for Nas, declaring she ‘just wanted to squeeze him’ as she said: ‘I think he’s so lovely. I’ve just had my fair share of boys that have messed me about.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





