🔥Love Island's Montana Brown and Rebel Wilson reveal unexpected friendship with holiday updates🔥

From Joanna Lumley and will.i.am to Millie Bobby Brown and Mark Wright, the world of celebrity frequently throws up truly unexpected friendships.

The latest comes in the form of Montana Brown and Rebel Wilson, who are inexplicably enjoying a ski holiday together.

Both stars have shared Instagram updates from the break, where they’ve been joined by a number of Brown’s other pals, including her fellow former Islander Georgia Harrison.

Brown posted a series of snaps of herself and Wilson posing, before the Bridesmaids actress also shared a video of the gang strutting through the snow in Mammoth Mountain, California.

While it’s unclear how the duo know each other, they seem to have a mutual friend in Mickey Gooch, who is promoting a film at a festival taking place at the mountain resort.

On her Instagram Story, Brown shared a video of Wilson helping her up after she fell over on the icy ground.

The ex-Islander also tagged a fashion brand in a handful of her posts.

This isn’t the first time the worlds of Love Island and Hollywood have collided.

Earlier this year, Margot Robbie was delighted when a handful of castmembers, including Lucie Donlan, attended the Birds of Prey premiere.

Donlan later revealed to Grazia that Robbie invited the ITV2 gang to her afterparty – before apparently revealing she would have coupled up with Michael “Chaldish” Griffiths in the villa.