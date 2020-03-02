🔥Love Island's Maura Higgins confirms split from Curtis Pritchard saying 'it wasn't to be'🔥

Love Island sweethearts Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split after seven months together.

Higgins announced the break-up on Instagram, writing that there was “no bad feeling on either side” but the couple “couldn’t make it work”.

The pair met in the Love Island villa last summer, coming fourth in series five of the popular reality TV show.

But the Irish model, 29, said in a post on Monday evening that the relationship, ultimately, “wasn’t to be.”

The Irish model followed her message with a broken-heart emoji (maurahiggins/Instagram)

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side.

“We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

She finished her post with a broken heart emoji.

Pritchard, 24, is yet to comment on the news.