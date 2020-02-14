🔥Love Island's Leanne Amaning admits she 'should've been more of a game player'🔥

Former Love Island contestant Leanne Amaning has suggested that she “should’ve been more of a game player” on the show.

Leanne, 22, was coupled up with police officer Mike Boateng on the ITV2 dating show, until she admitted that she had “got the ick” and called time on their relationship.

Mike then chose to pair up with Sophie Piper in the next recoupling, meaning that Leanne was dumped from the island in a shock twist.

Discussing her departure on this week’s episode of Off The Island, Leanne admitted that she could have stayed on the show longer if she had kept up her relationship with Mike – but revealed that she would have struggled to hide her true feelings as she is not “a fake person.”

“I thought [our relationship] was genuine but I knew something wasn’t right,” she said.

“The thing with me is I’m not a fake person. I feel like it was dumb of me [to call things off with Mike] and I should’ve been a bit more of a game player and been like, ‘He’s probably going to be picking [in the recoupling], let me just wait’ but I physically couldn’t do it any more.”

She added that it would not have been “fair” to deceive Mike, especially “because he was telling me ‘I’m starting to catch feelings.’”

“I was like, ‘this is not fair, I can’t just keep this going,’” she said. “But maybe I should have!”

When asked about Mike’s subsequent attempts at romance with Jess Gale and Priscilla Anyabu, she said: “It’s a game in there and you’ve got to be coupled up with someone.

“That’s what he’s got to do.”

She also revealed that she finds it difficult to watch her “last days” in the villa, but she has looked back on “some of the funnier things” from the series.

Watch Off The Island above. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.