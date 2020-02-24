🔥Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling reveal behind-the-scenes look at series wrap party🔥

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling joined the Love Island finalists as they celebrated Paige Turley and Finley Tapp winning the first ever winter edition of the show.

Stirling, who has narrated the ITV2 dating series since 2015, shared an Instagram photo of him and girlfriend Whitmore, who joined the show this year, posing with a smiling Paige and Finn.

“I’m the fittest person in this photo,” he joked. “Well done to Finn and Paige – your #loveisland champions!”

Whitmore, 34, responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment asking: “Have we just swapped partners?”

Love Island 2020: Series 6 Finale – In pictures

She also poked fun at the show’s final twist, in which the winning couple have to decide whether or not to split the £50,000 prize money between them.

Sharing a photo of her and Stirling opening the gold envelopes, she quipped: “I’ve decided to keep the money @iaindoesjokes.”

Savage: Whitmore poked fun at her boyfriend (Instagram @thewhitmore)

The presenter also posted a series of photos of snaps of her posing with runners up Siannise Fudge, Luke Trotman, Ched Uzor, Jess Gale, Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott.

In an emotional caption, she said that “their warmth, kindness and smiley faces helped me more than they’ll ever know” following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who was a friend of Whitmore’s.

The final episode was dedicated to Flack and featured a tribute from Whitmore, in which told viewers that “the past week has been extremely difficult coming to terms with the death of our friend Caroline.”

Love Island Pay Tribute To Former Presenter Caroline Flack On Live Final

She added: “She loved Love Island and she loved to live, which is why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”

A video montage featuring clips of Flack in the villa and presenting spin-off show Aftersun then played.

Stirling previously paid tribute to Flack when the show return to screens following a brief hiatus after the star’s death.