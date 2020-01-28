🔥Love Island’s Laura Whitmore addresses speculation she’s Masked Singer’s Octopus🔥

It looks like Laura Whitmore may have just confused The Masked Singer fans even more than they already were, after her recent Instagram story.

The Love Island presenter took to the social media site to share screenshots of a group chat with her family, who are convinced she’s the one behind the show’s Octopus.

In the images of her family group chat, one person can be seen commenting on a picture of Octopus, saying: “Looking well Laura. The clues even seem like u on this one,”(sic) while another adds: “Yes, sounds like Laura.”

However, Laura refused to comment on the speculation, instead captioning the story “Family chat is strong!” with a laughing emoji.

The most recent episode of the new ITV talent show saw Octopus take to the stage and perform Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Meanwhile other clues seemed to link the singing mollusc to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as she walked through a jungle and mentioned she has the “fish guts” to sing onstage.

Of course, Laura hosted I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show Extra Camp in 2011, putting her right at the top of likely stars.

It’s not unlikely that the Irish beauty could be the Octopus, as the shows are pre-recorded – meaning she could have fit filming in with her trips to South Africa for Love Island.

And Octopus has previously described themselves as “bubbly, happy and always on the go’” as well as being “leggy” and having some connection with the catwalk – anyone else just picture Laura’s sassy walk as she enters the Love Island villa?

Other stars tipped as the Octopus include Sheree Murphy, who is best known for playing Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale.

Singer Kylie Minogue has also been named, as well as This Morning’s Holly Willoughby – who although didn’t deny the claims, admitted she hasn’t got the best singing voice.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV at 7pm