🔥Love Island’s Jack Fincham shares another adorable picture of newborn daughter🔥

Jack Fincham is having a ball introducing us to his newborn daughter and has shared another adorable picture of her.

The former Love Island contestant shocked fans when he announced he’d become a dad for the first time over the weekend and has been busy showing off little Blossom Fincham since her arrival.

The reality star’s latest post is a sweet photo of Blossom grabbing onto his hand and honestly, our hearts are bursting (and we’re feeling a little broody now too).

Captioning the snap, Jack wrote: ‘Blossom’s little hand. She held my thumb for ages, good night from this little beauty.’

Jack announced that he’d become a father on Instagram with a happy photo of himself gazing at his daughter, alongside a statement that read: ‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media.

‘This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

‘However, I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever. ‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.’

The post continued: ‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl’s mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’

Jack found fame after winning dating show Love Island in 2018 with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

His ex has since broken her silence on Jack’s baby news, sharing that she had ‘no idea’ he was expecting.

Chatting to Rylan Clarke Neal on his BBC Radio 2 show, Dani said she ‘100%’ wanted to send her congratulations to the pair.

‘Everyone loves a baby!’ the 23-year-old added.

Asked if she knew anything, Dani said: ‘No of course not! When everyone else found out, I found out. ‘All it is, everyone loves a baby and I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go!’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





