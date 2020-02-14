🔥Love Island's headline game 'prompts over 350 Ofcom complaints'🔥

Love Island’s infamous headline challenge has reportedly sparked over 350 viewer complaints to Ofcom after Paige Turley was led to believe that her boyfriend Finn Tapp had strayed in Casa Amor.

The game, which has also appeared in past series of the ITV2 dating series, sees the contestants attempt to fill in the gaps in headlines about the show that have recently been published online.

The complaints centered upon one specific headline from Wednesday’s episode, which suggested that Finn had his “head turned” while staying in Casa Amor with a new cohort of female Islanders – when he had in fact stayed faithful to Paige, later asking her to be his girlfriend.

Ofcom confirmed to the Sun that most of the viewers complained that the headline was not true, while others claimed that “fake news” had been used to stir up drama.

The headline suggested Finn had not been honest about what happened in Casa Amor (ITV)

After Shaughna Phillips read out the full headline, which claimed “Casa Amor causes Callum, Finn and Nas’ heads to turn on tonight’s Love Island,” Finn told Paige that the other Islanders could verify that he stayed true to her.

Clearly confused by the headline, Paige then hit back with: “The paper tells me different, Heart tells me different.”

She added: “There was a million cameras and f***king mics in there. People were watching.”

The couple then discussed the row in scenes which aired during Thursday night’s show, with Finn maintaining that he had “not done a thing in Casa Amor that I regret.”

Paige and Finn discussed the fall out from the challenge (ITV)

He continued: “Whatever I’ve done was respectful to you.”

Paige hit back with: “Everything I’ve done was respectful to you and I’ve never made the headlines.

“The headline in black and white tells me different. What do you want me to take from that?”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.