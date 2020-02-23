🔥Love Island's final twist needs a new format – Here's how ITV could shake things up🔥

The path hasn’t run smoothly for the current series of Love Island but tonight, viewers will discover which of the four remaining couples will be crowned winner.

After getting off to a promising start, the series was briefly blighted by headlines about Islander Ollie Williams’ private life and the heir then quit show, telling the gang he had realised he was still in love with his ex.

The death of Caroline Flack has rightly cast a shadow over the final week with ITV facing further scrutiny about the programme amid fresh conversations about aftercare, the treatment of British celebrities and social media.

While the broadcaster hasn’t officially confirmed the format the finale will have, it seems likely that once the £50,000 prize has been won, the lucky couple will face a decision: Love or money?

Favourites: Luke T and Siannise are one of two couples being tipped to take the prize (Love Island)

In the reboot’s five-year history, no Islander has ever chosen to steal the money from their partner and when you consider the risk it would be to their reputation (and all-important #sponcon deals), this comes as no surprise.

It’s high time ITV made a dramatic finish possible. Here are four ways they could do so…

Split the money between the final three couples

The winning pair could be awarded £25,000, with the rest being shared across second and third place. If the prize fund was split between all of the pairs, perhaps there’d be some variation in the choices and weirdly, with less at stake, maybe someone would be more inclined to try and pocket the cash.

In the grand scheme of things – aka lucrative club appearances and teeth whitening deals – a cheeky character could potentially get away with nabbing £5,000 and not being vilified by the public.

Winners: 2019 victors Greg and Amber split within months of returning to the UK (Rex Features)

Let one of the winners split it with a friend

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, Amber Gill and Ovie Soko, Luke Mabott and Luke Trotman – villa friendships have often been more wholesome and joyous to watch than the relationships.

What if the winners had the chance to share their cash with a friend instead? We’re just putting it out there: Seeing Amber and Ovie take the cash is an ending we could have got behind. Sorry, Greg.

A quiz element

Official couple: Paige and Finn have delighted viewers with their super cute displays (Love Island)

The final couple should be properly in love (or lust, at least) and will have faced plenty of challenges along the way.

Why not add another to the live final? A Mr & Mrs-type game in which they have to prove their love to get their hands on the prize fund could be eye-opening and y’know, maybe save ITV some cash as well.

A Miss Congeniality-esque prize

Love Island bosses would do well to take inspiration from RuPaul’s Drag Race US. While Ru and her fellow judges decide the main winner, viewers vote to award a second cash prize to the Miss Congeniality of the series – the queen deemed to have been the kindest and most helpful along the way.

The Circle has a similar set up with the contestants choosing the main winner and viewers picking their fave to give money to (or more cash, if they also happen to the series’ victor).

The only difference is that Love Island’s winners are chosen by viewers – but there’s no reason why it wouldn’t work if fans could vote for their favourite couple and individual.

The Love Island final airs on ITV2 at 9pm.