🔥Love Island's Dr Alex George describes 'tough' conditions working on coronavirus ward🔥

Love Island series four contestant Dr Alex George has described his shock at seeing young people hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms.

The 29-year-old, who works as an A&E doctor in a hospital in South London, told Kay Burley on Sky News that his department is seeing an increasing number of patients suffering from Covid-19.

“The department is getting really busy, there were some patients that really were quite unwell with coronavirus and unfortunately there were a few deaths as well, which is always tough,” he explained.

“We’re definitely seeing the department getting a lot more cases of coronavirus, but we’re expecting that to continue over the next few weeks and the peak is still to come.”

He continued: “Seeing young patients who are very sick who maybe don’t have underlying condition, it is very upsetting for the patient and for us as well. It shocks us sometimes.”

Alex added that while there had been “a huge number of cases” admitted into A&E during the shift he worked last night, the vast majority of patients are taking steps towards recovery.

“We’re seeing a very skewed part of the population. We’re seeing a very small percentage who are unwell, 90 per cent are recovering at home,” he said.

“Most young people who are fit and well will recover from mild to moderate symptoms but there is no guarantee of that.”

The doctor stressed the importance of hand-washing and keeping his protective gear clean, and outlined the steps he was taking to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I’m meticulous with my hand-washing and cleaning my PPE gear. I’m living alone when I’m not in work,” Alex said. “I’m a bit tired this morning as I came in late but I’m feeling well.”

The UK currently has 22,141 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1408 people having died from the virus.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock were both confirmed to be exhibiting mild symptoms of the disease.

However, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, has since recovered, and is now out of isolation.