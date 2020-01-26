🔥Love Island’s Connor enjoyed ‘boozy fivesome’ with girls taking shots off his body🔥

Love Island lothario Connor Durman reportedly indulged in a sex session with four women before going on the show to find love.

According to a source from The Sun, the Brighton-bred Islander invited a group of women back to his hotel room after befriending them during a bar crawl.

‘One night out ended in a sex session with four women. He bought everyone drinks then persuaded them to get naked,’ the source said.

‘He got the girls to down shots from his naked torso after lying on a kitchen top. He stripped naked in the hope everyone would just join in.’

And apparently, Connor wasn’t one to keep this kind of behaviour quiet either.

‘He was telling everyone of his “fivesome” for weeks,’ they added. ‘He has no shame and didn’t mind photos being taken so he could show off about it later.’

The tryst happened around six months ago in the Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel.

This comes after Connor announced on the show that he’d slept with over 100 girls. However, it remains to be seen how successful he will be on the show.

At the start of the series, Metro.co.uk quizzed body language expert Judi James over Connor’s budding relationship with Sophie, where she warned Sophie off him.

Blasting Connor’s antics as ‘controlling’ she insisted: ‘In between these two incidents, they have been displaying the most flirting, and building proper relationship signals. But that makes it even worse because he has no right to behave like this.

‘He’s being absolutely awful in doing that. They’re not even a couple, and if he’s being like that now… That will only get worse, that behaviour. It worries me because she looks genuinely worried as though she’s done the wrong thing.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Connor’s representatives for comment.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





