🔥Love Island’s Connagh Howard still interested in Rebecca Gormley despite being pied🔥

Love Island’s Connagh Howard isn’t ruling out future romance with Rebecca Gormley, despite being dumped from the villa after she recoupled with newcomer Luke Trotman.

The 27-year-old model was the victim of a shock elimination during Friday night’s show, after 21-year-old Rebecca paired up with new boy Luke T just days after sharing a cheeky snog with Connagh.

But while Siannise Fudge was left fuming at the results of the recoupling, ‘Connagh with a G’ (as he’s been affectionately named) admitted that he was still open to rekindling things with Rebecca.

‘If I’m still single and if she does have a change of heart in the future and wanted to try again, I wouldn’t completely close it off,’ he told ITV.

However, with the model and care-worker keeping her cards close to her chest throughout the show, Connagh revealed that he’d ‘had doubts’ about Rebecca prior to the dumping.

‘I wasn’t confident [going in the re-coupling] because Rebecca’s quite hard to read,’ he admitted to ITV. ‘She doesn’t give too much away.

‘Even before the two new lads came in I was trying to see where her head was at, who she was interested in and she didn’t say too much…’

He also confessed: ‘I had doubts in my mind.’

With Luke T replacing Connagh as the object of Rebecca’s affection, the tension with Siannise will go up another level in tonight’s episode.

Facing off against each other, Bristol born Siannise accuses her love rival of ‘breaking girl code’, leading to some seriously awkward fighting between the pair.

‘If that was me, I would have made my intentions clear and then no one would have got upset,’ Siannise explains.

‘I’m a very girls’ girl, so that was a bit of a shock to me. [It’s happened] twice now.

Rebecca tells her: ‘I know you’re saying girl code, I didn’t go out of my way to hurt anyone. You weren’t coupled up with him and I took him off you, you just had a date with him.

Siannise doesn’t want to carry on the chat and suggests she will avoid Rebecca for the rest of their stay in the villa, telling her: ‘I’m going to nip this in the bud now…. You enjoy your time.’

Awkward…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





