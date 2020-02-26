🔥Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp return from Cape Town and touch down in UK with fellow Islanders🔥

It’s a slightly longer journey than the trip back from the Mallorca villa, but the latest crop of Love Island stars have officially landed back in the UK.

Winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp led this year’s finalists as they made their way through Heathrow airport after jetting back from Cape Town.

Paige and Finn – who are £50,000 better off following their triumph – held hands and kissed in front of the cameras.

The duo were dressed much more casually than during their days in the villa, sporting tracksuits and trainers instead of swimwear or evening outfits.

Kiss for the cameras: Paige and Finn looked as loved up as ever (PA)

They were joined by runners up Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman, who still managed to look effortlessly cool.

Siannise was also clutching the princess crown Luke T gave her when they became exclusive.

Runners-up: Despite missing out on first place, Siannise was clutching her crown (PA)

Meanwhile, Demi Jones braved the cold and showed off her tan in shorts and flip-flops as she posed alongside her Justin Bieber lookalike partner Luke Mabbott.

Finally, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale stopped for some pictures, after Jess shared sweet snaps of herself and Ched at the airport on Instagram.

While ITV hasn’t confirmed exactly what this year’s finalists will be up to in the coming days, the couples usually stay in a London hotel while completing media appearances.

A Love Island reunion episode, which catches up with all the Islanders who walked through the villa’s doors, is also expected to air in the coming weeks.

The show will return to our screens, and its Mallorca base, in June. Applications for the series are now open.