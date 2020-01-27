🔥Love Island viewers aren’t buying Sophie Piper’s tears as Connor Durman is dumped from the villa🔥

Love Island’s Connor Durman is the latest contestant to leave the villa.

The 25-year-old, who has been coupled up with Sophie Piper, was up for elimination alongside his other half after the pair earned the fewest public votes.

He is the fourth contestant to leave from the show this series, after Eva Gale and Connagh Howard got dumped and Ollie Williams quit a few days in.

Islanders were shown deliberating over who to get rid of, with Paige saying: ‘Either way the villa loses.’ as Siânnise added: ‘We need to make the right decision for the right reasons.’

Then Mike had to present the group’s decision at the fire pit.

‘This has been a really hard decision for us because we love both Connor and Sophie not just as friends but as family, and seeing them go would be a massive blow to all of us,’ Mike said.

‘We’ve decided to save this Islander [Sophie] because they’re an amazing person and they bring a lot of energy to the villa.’

Laura Whitmore then broke to Connor that he had just 30 minutes to pack up and go.

After hearing the news, a tearful Sophie told Connor: ‘I don’t know what to do,’ to which Connor replied: ‘I just want you to be happy,’ adding ‘only you know what’s right.’

She ultimately decided to stay.

Leaving, Connor said: ‘Leaving the villa without Sophie is not nice. But I just want her to be happy and follow her heart, whatever that means, if she was to meet someone or wait for me, we’ll see what happens.’

Later that evening, Sophie broke down in tears and said: ‘I feel like I should have left with him. I don’t think I’m going to meet anyone else in here.’

Fans took to social media to express their shock at the coffee bean salesman’s exit – and Sophie’s reaction after he hinted he wanted her to go with him.

Mainly, that they’re not buying Sophie feeling sad about him leaving.

I’m gutted fur soph ☹️ #loveisland — Emma bell (@Xemmabee) January 27, 2020

#loveisland Sophie on love island is remarkable, she has the mad skill of being able to cry with zero tears….it’s incredible! #wastedonloveisland — chris roye (@chrisroye) January 27, 2020

Sophie if you miss him so much it’s not compulsory to stay in the villa #LoveIsland — 🤽🏿‍♂️ (@1natnice_) January 27, 2020

We thank God 🙌🏾 Sophie is free from the shackles of Connor #LoveIsland — Est ✨ (@estherrade) January 27, 2020

Sorry itv this sad music will not make us feel sorry for Sophie🥴 #LoveIsland — A🧜🏾‍♀️✨ (@abs_tkats) January 27, 2020

Fortunately for Sophie, it seems that there is a new hope on the horizon with newcomers coming at any point.

Connor’s departure comes just before the arrival of two new Islanders: Demi Jones, a 21-year-old style adviser from Portsmouth, and Wallace Wilson, a 24-year-old personal trainer from Inverness.

Each have chosen three other islanders to cook for them – one a starter, one a main, and one a dessert.

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





