🔥Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack after presenter dies aged 40🔥

Love Island stars have paid tribute to Caroline Flack after the TV presenter was found dead in her apartment.

Along with hosting Love Island’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, Flack, 40, had hosted all five series of the popular programme, one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK since it launched in 2015.

In 2018, she was present as Love Island won its first TV Bafta for best reality and constructed factual show.

Friends of the TV star paid tribute to her on social media.

Friends paid tribute to her on social media (Ian West/PA Wire)

Former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson wrote a long message on Instagram next to a picture of himself with Flack.

He wrote: “I can’t believe what I’m reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I’ve ever met, I have nothing but great memories! It was just weeks since we were chatting away!”.

Another former Love Island contestant, Amber Davies, who won the ITV2 series in 2017, tweeted: “My heart is actually broken.”

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan tweeted: “I met Caroline Flack last summer, she was so sweet and genuine and couldn’t have been kinder to me. She did not deserve this. It’s absolutely devastating, all my love to her family and friends.”

Radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman tweeted: “I can’t quite believe what has happened. Caroline you didn’t deserve this. Such sad and tragic news. Love to all her family.

“The media and social media have SO much to answer for. RIP Lovely Flack”.

Phillip Schofield described his heart as ‘breaking’ at the news (Invision/AP)

Zoe Ball tweeted: “Devastating news about Caroline. Thoughts with her family and loved ones”.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories.

He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”.

Schofield wrote: “You poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind”.

