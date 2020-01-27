🔥Love Island split: Sophie Piper or Connor Durman dumped by Mike Boateng in first look🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Either Sophie Piper or Connor Durman have officially been dumped from Love Island and it’s down to Mike Boateng to deliver the major blow.

Last night’s nail-biter saw Laura Whitmore rack up her air miles and enter the villa to break it to the line-up that one of them would be leaving Love Island for good after a couple received the fewest votes from the public.

Sophie and Connor was confirmed to be the least popular couple with audiences, despite having what’s been perceived to be the strongest relationship by the fellow islanders.

Naturally, the shocker will have huge repercussions for the rest of the cast.

Tensions are mounting as Mike tells Sophie and Connor: ‘We’ve come to a vote…’

Although, the exit is soon put aside as two new bombshells come crashing in as a welcomed distraction.

Wallace Wilson, 24, from Inverness has already got his sights set on Siânnise Fudge and Sophie Piper – although he’s also got a ‘wandering eye’…

And he’s joined by Demi Jones, 21, a style advisor whose dream career is to be a museum curator in Rome. If anyone else in the villa can spell curator or knows where Rome is we’ll be shooketh.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





