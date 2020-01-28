🔥Love Island shocker: Rebecca Gormley livid as Luke Trotman dumps her for Siannise Fudge🔥

Love Island is about to kick off as Luke Trotman dumps Rebecca Gormley because Siânnise Fudge has been on a date with new boy Wallace Wilson and now he’s caught feels.

While he wasn’t quite taken in with Siânnise’s riveting chat, the moment another guy whisked her off her feet was the final straw for Luke and he’s now officially pied off Rebecca for the queen of the meme.

After Siânnise returns from her date with Wallace, Luke is visibly unnerved during tonight’s nail-biting episode.

‘It’s just bad timing,’ he sulks. ‘I was sort of ready to make a decision, just to sort of let Rebecca know that I was leaning more towards you. I’m ready to give 100 percent to one person.’

And after rowing with Siânnise all week, Rebecca is, understandably, livid.

‘I know what I want and being second best is not what I’ve come in the villa for. I just need to know what the crack is,’ she vents in the Beach Hut.

And continuing to vent to Leanne Amaning, who finally breaks it off with Mike Boateng, she goes on: ‘When me and Siânnise spoke, it was all about ‘girl code this, girl code that’ and “You should have been straight, if you’d made her aware”.

‘She’s not making me aware about it now… I feel like I’m being taken for a mug.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





