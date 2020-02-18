🔥Love Island returns to ITV2 with emotional Caroline Flack tribute🔥

Love Island returned to ITV2 with a tribute to former presenter Caroline Flack on Monday night.

Following the presenter’s death at the age of 40, bosses made the decision to pull Saturday night’s Unseen Bits show and Sunday’s regular programme.

The series, which is now into its final week, then resumed on Monday with a short tribute to Flack opening the show.

The broadcaster played clips of a serene beach as Iain Stirling offered kind words about his good friend and former colleague.

He said: “We are absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.”

“Like many of you, right now we’re all just trying to come to terms with what’s happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.”

His voice breaking, Stirling concluded: “Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you, Caz.”

The tribute ended with a photo of Flack on screen.