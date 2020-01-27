🔥Love Island recap: Things get messy as Connor Durman exits and a double bombshell arrives🔥

Love Island has reached day 16 and just when the gang thing they’ve got a handle on what’s going on, Laura Whitmore comes and pulls the rug from under them.

Now, they’re an original now, a double bombshell incoming, and couples who seemed pretty solid suddenly falling apart at the seams.

It’s a lot to keep up with, so you’ll be forgiven if you need a bit of a catch up to see what’s been going down in South Africa.

Here’s everything you might have missed on Monday night’s show…

Decision Time

After being voted the least favourite couple by the public, Laura Whitmore revealed that either Sophie or Connor had to leave the villa – and it was up to the islanders to decide.

Gathering together, they eventually come down to a majority vote – with Mike making the announcement.

In an intense and brutal dumping, he announces that they’ve chosen to save Sophie, and Connor was sent packing.

‘We have decided to save this islander because they are an amazing person, they bring a lot of positive energy to the villa, we feel like if they were to stay they would make the most of the opportunity,’ Mike explained.

Given just 30 minutes to say his goodbyes, Connor went out quietly – leaving Callum devastated.

Connor has since vowed to stand by her while she stays in the villa… but is she feeling the same?

Is Meanne Over?

As the sudden exit leaves the islanders reeling, Leanne Amaning admits that it’s given her a ‘kick up the bum’ – and that’s not a good sign for her other half, Mike.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she confessed: ‘Tonight has really kicked me up the bum and shown me that you can go home at any minute. I think it’s really put a lot of things in perspective.’

Admitting that after seeing Connor’s exit, she realised she wouldn’t have left with Mike, Leanne confided in Nas who encouraged her to talk to her beau.

While she didn’t do it this episode, it’s clear things are coming to an end at a pretty rapid pace.

Grossest challenge ever?

We’ll never not find a challenge that involves passing runny food to people via their mouths grim – and yet here we are watching it again.

Getting Trollied allowed Rebecca to share a smooth with Luke Trotman in front of Siânnise, but it landed flat seeing as her mouth is full of baked beans.

We’re with Paige Turley here, who was gagging the entire time because it was next level grim.

Literally. Vom.

Double Bubble Bombshell

What’s the end of a Love Island episode without a little twist?

Demi and Wallace are the latest newest members of the villa, and made their slow-mo walk into the compound in style at the end of tonight’s drama.

And it’s the classic three-meal speed date that introduced us to Maura Higgins last year.

Each have chosen three other islanders to cook for them – one a starter, one a main, and one a dessert.

Wallace chose Siannise, Paige and Sophie (who seemed pretty buzzing for her new date), while Demi picked Finlay, Luke M and Nas.

Yup – our boy Nas finally got a date!

Are we they going to get heads turning after a dramatic 24 hours, even by LI standards?

Only one way to find out…

Love Island continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2.





