🔥Love Island recap: Shock twist after announcement that Connor or Sophie will be dumped🔥

What a drama-filled treat Love Island had for fans on Sunday night’s (January 26) episode! After Rebecca was branded a ‘snake’ by fans for coupling up with Luke T, Siannese made her anger known too…

But that wasn’t even the juiciest twist of the night. Not by a long shot. Presenter Laura Whitmore turned up towards the end of the show to reveal the latest dramatic obstacle our Islanders must clear.

One member of the least popular couple (according to the public vote) must now be axed from the island by none other than the Islanders themselves. Oof.

Friendships and relationships will be tested, and we cannot wait. Here’s everything you missed if you didn’t catch last night’s episode.

Either Connor or Sophie must be axed in shock cliffhanger

It was revealed to the Islanders that the public have been voting for their favourite couple. Sophie Piper and Connor Durman, the couple with the least votes, are officially not safe. But only one person out of the couple will be the Islanders will be going home – and the Islanders will now have to decide who it will be.

All members of the Islander community looked absolutely gutted at this revelation, not just Sophie and Connor but their friends and fellow contestants – the ones that will now decide their fate on the show.

This comes after a relatively quiet episode for the couple, following lots of conflict on Friday night’s episode, leaving fans shocked at how ‘toxic’ their relationship has become.

After receiving that all-important text, Callum and Shaughna escaped the villa for a very relaxed date in a cute beach cove.

A few sea smooches later, Shaughna admits that this is the best first date that she’s ever been on, and the couple get into the deep stuff – mostly the fact that Callum has never had a girlfriend, and what this would mean for them.

When Shaughna asked Callum how he knew things were going well between them, if he had nothing to compare it to, he replied smoothly: ‘I’m enjoying it at the minute. You are funny. You’re easy going, you’re easy to talk to, it’s just easy. You’re pretty as well, how can I forget? This might be the first of many dates…’

There was brief, cheeky talk of whether Shaughna thought Callum was the one, before they went on to discuss their families. Callum told Shaughna: ‘You’ll get to meet them one day hopefully.’ N’awww.

Siannese and Rebecca come to blows over girl code and Luke T attraction

Unimpressed at newcomer Rebecca’s failure to be clear about her intentions with Luke T before coupling up with him, Siannese decides to call her out on it.

The initial chat doesn’t really come to any form of solution, so later on the girls have an explosive argument by the fire pit with Sianesse accusing Rebecca ofnot being a ‘girl’s girl’ because she wasn’t open with who she wanted to be with.

Rebecca threw a personal blow back at Siannese by saying: ‘it’s not my fault you haven’t clicked with anyone’.

Siannese is left upset at this comment, and Luke T comforts her while she sheds a few tears.

Will the girls work it out? Will Luke T shift his affections?

“You’ve been in here two weeks you’ve not clicked with anyone, it’s not my fault” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R67b20oxGA — Emmanuel (@Emmanue53843407) January 26, 2020

Jess and Luke M share a kiss

After the antics of the fire pit the night before, newly-coupled-up Jess and Luke M are enjoying getting to know each other.

‘I think we’ve got a good thing going,’ Luke tells her.

And, yes, they share a tender smooch. N’awwww.

Jess then talks about the kiss with the Islander gals (duh!) and seems happy with the way things are going. If we know the Love Island drama (and the show’s producers), that contentment may not last for long. Watch this space!

Decision Time

Connor and Sophie were the first victims of Laura Whitmore’s first surprise arrival into the villa – announcing they were voted the least fave couple by the public.

However, all is not lost for them… with their fates left in the hands of their fellow islanders.

One gets to stay – and it’s up to the others to decide who.

With the show leaving us on a cliffhanger, which one isn’t going to make it another day in the villa and be sent packing?

Love Island continues daily, at 9pm, on ITV2.

