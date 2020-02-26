🔥Love Island music 2020: Every song that features in the winter edition of the show🔥

Love Island 2020 has well and truly arrived – with the winter edition of the hit show taking place in the gorgeous location of Cape Town, South Africa.

While there’s no denying we’re all here for a good dose of drama to liven up the wintery January nights, we also tune in to Love Island every night to enjoy its soundtrack.

From moody acoustic covers of pop tunes to lively club classics – there’s a wide range of music on the ITV2 show’s playlist.

In case you missed it, here is every song that features in Winter Love Island 2020…

Songs from episode 10

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

Kissing Other People (Acoustic) – Lennon Stella

Wanted – OneRepublic

Make You Mine – Mike Williams Ft. Moa Lisa

Songs from episode 9

Not Gonna Break Me – Jamie N Commons

Let Me into Your Heart – Isaac Waddington

No Messiah – Skinny Living

Champagne Kisses – Jessie Ware

4 and 20 – Joss Stone

Falling – Harry Styles

Be Fine – Madeon

Wait For You (Ft. Maia Wright) – Mike Williams

Sweet Sensation – Flo Rida

Boys Wanna Be Her – Peaches

Blow – Beyonce

Get Dat – Rayelle

Yup – Fallon

Blink – Meghan Trainor

She Ain’t Me – Sinead Harnett

Songs from episode 8

Bug Powder Dust – The Prodigy

Summer Luv – Whethan & The Knocks Ft. Crystal Fighters

Magnets – Sam Feldt Ft. Sophie Simmons

Let Me – ZAYN

Feels So Good – HONNE Ft. Anna of the North

Faith You Might – Kevin Garrett

Juliet & Romeo – Martin Solveig & Roy Wood

Pony – Ginuwine

Hot in Here – Nelly

I’m Always Here – Jimi Jamison

Mr. Loverman – Shabba Ranks

Temperature – Sean Paul

In Da Club – 50 Cent

Bananza (Belly Dancer) – Akon

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Circus – Britney Spears

Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna

Dirrty – Christina Aguilera

Strike a Pose – Young T & Bugsey Ft. Aitch

God is a Dancer – Tiesto & Mabel

Rumble – Zayde Wolf

Songs from episode 7

Sophie interrupts Connagh, Mike and Nas' chat.

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith

Stay Awake – London Grammar

The Way I Am – Charlie Puth

Lift Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella Ft. Carla Monroe

Low Key – Ally Brooke Ft. Tyga

Million Ways – HRVY

Make Your Move – Anton Powers & Redondo

Knock Yourself Out – Jadakiss

The Girls – Calvin Harris

Motivation – Normani

Faith (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton Ft. Mr. Probz

Take You There – H.E.R

Songs from episode 6

Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ

Ditch – Empara Mi

Wild Love – James Bay

All That Love – Rudimental Ft. Anne-Marie

Anaconda – Nicki Minaj

Booty – Jennifer Lopez Ft. Pitbull

Bubble Butt – Major Lazer Ft. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic

Shake Ur Body (Original Mix) – Shy FX with T-Power Ft. Di

Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Players Ft. Far East Movement

Love Machine – Girls Aloud

Run This Town – OFFAIAH Ft. Shenseea

Just Watch Me Now – Lady Bri

Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys

Lost In The Fire – Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd

Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

Easy Ride – Natali Felicia

When The Truth Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz

Soldier – Fleurie

Let You Know – Sody

Go Your Own Way – Grace Grundy

Songs from episode 5

When I’m with U – Tritonal Ft. Maia Wright

Makin’ A Move – Lady Bri

Close – Ever

Crazy Dream – Tom Misch Ft. Loyle Carner

From Eden – Hozier

What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint

One Night – MK & Sonny Fodera Ft. Ralphaella

DARE – Gorillaz

Let Me Love You (Extended Club Mix) – Weiss

Is It Really Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on

Compromise – Molly Kate Kestne

Songs from episode 4

Turn It Up/Fire It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes​

I Feel Love – Donna Summer​

Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt

2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma Ft. Gia Koka

Opposite of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham

Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill

Ready For It – Taylor Swift

What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey

Songs from episode 3

Twins Jess and Eve on their double date

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

Here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara

Love Again – RuthAnne

All Fired Up – Matt Corby

Finally Feel Good – James Arthur

Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson Ft. Yebba

If You Ever – Nao Ft. 6LACK

Who’s Got Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume

Velcro – Jerry Williams

Songs from episode 2

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta Ft. Kelly Rowland

Slide Away – Miley Cyrus

Found Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell

Peachy Keen – L Devine

Gravity – DJ Fresh feat Ella Eyre

Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks

Deep End (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM Ft. JHart

Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals

Wear My Kiss – Sugababes

WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day

This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

So Freakin’ Tight – Tough Love

Break the Rules – Charli XCX

Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren

Heat – Captain Cuts & Parson James

Until We Go Down – Ruelle

Here We Stand – Hidden Citizens Ft. Svrcina

Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie

Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun) – The Phantoms

Songs from episode 1

Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2

Good Life – Inner City

Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

We Got Love – Sigala Ft. Ella Henderson

Mind Blown – Syn Cole

Learning How to Love – KALM, River

In The Morning – Jaded

This Is Real – Jax Jones Ft. Ella Henderson

Offline (PBR Streetgang Remix) – Friendly Fires

Good Body (Instrumental Extended Mix) – Blaise

Could Be You – Michael Calfan Ft. Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe Ft. Jaykae

Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Higher (Call My Name) – Swales Ft. RuthAnne

Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Bad Together – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Slow – Gorgon City & Kaskade & Romeo

Get Ready​ – Rayelle

When is Love Island on ITV2 and how long is the winter series on for?

You can catch all the action every night apart from Saturdays, from 9pm on ITV2.

It’s also on Sundays at the same time, but isn’t on on Saturdays.

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date for the new winter show, it’s believed the programme will air for roughly six weeks.