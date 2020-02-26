🔥Love Island music 2020: Every song that features in the winter edition of the show🔥
Love Island 2020 has well and truly arrived – with the winter edition of the hit show taking place in the gorgeous location of Cape Town, South Africa.
While there’s no denying we’re all here for a good dose of drama to liven up the wintery January nights, we also tune in to Love Island every night to enjoy its soundtrack.
From moody acoustic covers of pop tunes to lively club classics – there’s a wide range of music on the ITV2 show’s playlist.
In case you missed it, here is every song that features in Winter Love Island 2020…
Love Island 2020: Series 6 – In pictures
Songs from episode 10
Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
Kissing Other People (Acoustic) – Lennon Stella
Wanted – OneRepublic
Make You Mine – Mike Williams Ft. Moa Lisa
Songs from episode 9
Not Gonna Break Me – Jamie N Commons
Let Me into Your Heart – Isaac Waddington
No Messiah – Skinny Living
Champagne Kisses – Jessie Ware
4 and 20 – Joss Stone
Falling – Harry Styles
Be Fine – Madeon
Wait For You (Ft. Maia Wright) – Mike Williams
Sweet Sensation – Flo Rida
Boys Wanna Be Her – Peaches
Blow – Beyonce
Get Dat – Rayelle
Yup – Fallon
Blink – Meghan Trainor
She Ain’t Me – Sinead Harnett
Songs from episode 8
Bug Powder Dust – The Prodigy
Summer Luv – Whethan & The Knocks Ft. Crystal Fighters
Magnets – Sam Feldt Ft. Sophie Simmons
Let Me – ZAYN
Feels So Good – HONNE Ft. Anna of the North
Faith You Might – Kevin Garrett
Juliet & Romeo – Martin Solveig & Roy Wood
Pony – Ginuwine
Hot in Here – Nelly
I’m Always Here – Jimi Jamison
Mr. Loverman – Shabba Ranks
Temperature – Sean Paul
In Da Club – 50 Cent
Bananza (Belly Dancer) – Akon
Starships – Nicki Minaj
Circus – Britney Spears
Shut Up and Drive – Rihanna
Dirrty – Christina Aguilera
Strike a Pose – Young T & Bugsey Ft. Aitch
God is a Dancer – Tiesto & Mabel
Rumble – Zayde Wolf
Songs from episode 7
Sophie interrupts Connagh, Mike and Nas' chat.
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith
Stay Awake – London Grammar
The Way I Am – Charlie Puth
Lift Me Up – Oliver Heldens & Firebeatz & Schella Ft. Carla Monroe
Low Key – Ally Brooke Ft. Tyga
Million Ways – HRVY
Make Your Move – Anton Powers & Redondo
Knock Yourself Out – Jadakiss
The Girls – Calvin Harris
Motivation – Normani
Faith (Acoustic) – Galantis & Dolly Parton Ft. Mr. Probz
Take You There – H.E.R
Songs from episode 6
Gloves are Comin’ Off – 7kingZ
Ditch – Empara Mi
Wild Love – James Bay
All That Love – Rudimental Ft. Anne-Marie
Anaconda – Nicki Minaj
Booty – Jennifer Lopez Ft. Pitbull
Bubble Butt – Major Lazer Ft. Bruno Mars, Tyga & Mystic
Shake Ur Body (Original Mix) – Shy FX with T-Power Ft. Di
Get Up (Rattle) – Bingo Players Ft. Far East Movement
Love Machine – Girls Aloud
Run This Town – OFFAIAH Ft. Shenseea
Just Watch Me Now – Lady Bri
Lose Control – Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
Lost In The Fire – Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd
Bad Things – Summer Kennedy
Easy Ride – Natali Felicia
When The Truth Hunts You Down – Sam Tinnesz
Soldier – Fleurie
Let You Know – Sody
Go Your Own Way – Grace Grundy
Songs from episode 5
When I’m with U – Tritonal Ft. Maia Wright
Makin’ A Move – Lady Bri
Close – Ever
Crazy Dream – Tom Misch Ft. Loyle Carner
From Eden – Hozier
What I Like About You (Acoustic Piano) – Lusaint
One Night – MK & Sonny Fodera Ft. Ralphaella
DARE – Gorillaz
Let Me Love You (Extended Club Mix) – Weiss
Is It Really Love – Joe Stone & Cr3on
Compromise – Molly Kate Kestne
Songs from episode 4
Turn It Up/Fire It Up (Remix) – Busta Rhymes
I Feel Love – Donna Summer
Let It Be Me (Acoustic) – Justin Jesso & Nina Nesbitt
2 Hearts – Sam Feldt & Sigma Ft. Gia Koka
Opposite of Loving Me (Stripped) – Etham
Wish You Well – Sigala & Becky Hill
Ready For It – Taylor Swift
What Makes A Man – Stereo Honey
Songs from episode 3
Twins Jess and Eve on their double date
Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva
Here (Logic Remix) – Alessia Cara
Love Again – RuthAnne
All Fired Up – Matt Corby
Finally Feel Good – James Arthur
Don’t Leave Me Lonely – Mark Ronson Ft. Yebba
If You Ever – Nao Ft. 6LACK
Who’s Got Your Love (Mile Williams Remix) – Cheat Codes & Daniel Blume
Velcro – Jerry Williams
Songs from episode 2
When Love Takes Over – David Guetta Ft. Kelly Rowland
Slide Away – Miley Cyrus
Found Me – The Him feat Maria Hazell
Peachy Keen – L Devine
Gravity – DJ Fresh feat Ella Eyre
Redemption – Sigma & Diztortion feat. Jacob Banks
Deep End (Eden Prince Remix) – KREAM Ft. JHart
Rio – Netsky, Digital Farm Animals
Wear My Kiss – Sugababes
WTF – Hugel feat. Amber Van Day
This Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen
So Freakin’ Tight – Tough Love
Break the Rules – Charli XCX
Blah Blah Blah (Alyx Ander Remix) Armin Van Buuren
Heat – Captain Cuts & Parson James
Until We Go Down – Ruelle
Here We Stand – Hidden Citizens Ft. Svrcina
Turns You Into Stone – Fleurie
Not Over Yet (It’s Only Begun) – The Phantoms
Songs from episode 1
Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2
Good Life – Inner City
Supermassive Black Hole – Muse
We Got Love – Sigala Ft. Ella Henderson
Mind Blown – Syn Cole
Learning How to Love – KALM, River
In The Morning – Jaded
This Is Real – Jax Jones Ft. Ella Henderson
Offline (PBR Streetgang Remix) – Friendly Fires
Good Body (Instrumental Extended Mix) – Blaise
Could Be You – Michael Calfan Ft. Danny Dearden
Flowers – Nathan Dawe Ft. Jaykae
Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur
Higher (Call My Name) – Swales Ft. RuthAnne
Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental
Baiana – Bakermat
Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane
Bad Together – Atlas Knox
Holy Water – Galantis
Go Slow – Gorgon City & Kaskade & Romeo
Get Ready – Rayelle
When is Love Island on ITV2 and how long is the winter series on for?
You can catch all the action every night apart from Saturdays, from 9pm on ITV2.
It’s also on Sundays at the same time, but isn’t on on Saturdays.
While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date for the new winter show, it’s believed the programme will air for roughly six weeks.