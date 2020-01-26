🔥Love Island heats up as Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott share first kiss🔥

Love Island’s Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott celebrate being coupled up together by sharing a kiss in scenes due to air tonight.

Friday’s recoupling saw the 20-year-old twin chose to be matched up with Luke, and this evening’s episode sees the pair sit down and talk about their future.

‘I think we’ve got a good thing going,’ Luke tells her.

And surprise, surprise, they snog it out.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows tonight though as Siânnise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley clash over new boy Luke Trotman.

Tensions boil over and Siânnise confronts Rebecca over her decision at the recoupling by taking her to one side for a chat.

Siânnise confesses she was ‘shocked’ by Rebecca choosing Luke T and suggested she’d broken the ‘girl code’.

But Rebecca doesn’t back down and reminds her that she’s here to find love for herself.

‘If that was me, I would have made my intentions clear and then no one would have got upset,’ Siânnise explains.

‘I’m a very girls’ girl, so that was a bit of a shock to me. [It’s happened] twice now.

‘Connagh, obviously I was trying to get to know him. I felt you two had a better connection, so I left that alone and let you get on with it. And now obviously Luke T’s come in and I felt like I had a connection with him and it’s happened again… I would have preferred it if you’d been a bit upfront.’

Rebecca tells her: ‘I know you’re saying girl code, I didn’t go out of my way to hurt anyone. You weren’t coupled up with him and I took him off you, you just had a date with him.

‘I know you want to find someone Siânnise. But we all want to find someone. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.’

Yikes.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





