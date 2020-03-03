🔥Love Island final voting figures revealed – and it was a close call for Paige Turley and Finn Tapp🔥

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp may have been crowned the winners of the first ever winter Love Island, but newly-revealed voting figures have shown it was far tighter than expected.

While singer Paige, 22, and Finn, 20, scored the £50,000 prize, there was less than one per cent difference between themselves and runners-up Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman.

Bristol-based Siannise, 25, and Luke, 22, were only just pipped to the post, with the pair receiving 43.61 per cent of the vote compared to Paige and Finn’s 44.52 per cent.

Third place couple Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott received 9.62 per cent, while Jess Gale and Ched Uzor trailed behind at 2.25 per cent.

(ITV)

Although they may not have taken the top prize, Siannise and Luke have been going from strength to strength since returning from the South African villa.

Having teased an upcoming trip to Disneyland Paris, the couple are also thinking about moving in together.

In a post on Instagram, Luke asked his followers if they knew of “any nice places to live” between their hometowns of Luton and Bristol.

“We know we can live with each other now because we’ve been together 24/7 for a month and we’re not sick of each other,” he said upon leaving the villa.

Meanwhile, winners Paige and Finn are also thinking about getting serious, with Paige joking that she was going to propose to Finn.

Sharing a sweet snap together during a date night in London on Instagram, Paige wrote: “You know what they say about the 29th of Feb…”

Love Island is set to return to ITV2 this summer.