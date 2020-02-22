🔥Love Island final couples revealed as Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu lose public vote🔥

The last eight hoping to win Love Island’s final on Sunday night are known after Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu were dumped from the villa.

The pair were eliminated from the show after coming last in a vote to find the audience’s favourite couple.

It means Luke Mabbott, Demi Jones, Paige Turley, Finn Tapp, Luke T, Siannise, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale are left eyeing up the £50,000 prize for the winning couple.

Friday’s show had ended with the couples being ordered to go to the the fire pit immediately as it was revealed the public had been voting.

Results were read out in no particular order, but Finn and Paige were the first couple to be saved before Jess and Ched, Siannise and Luke T and then Luke M and Demi learned they would be in the final.

After the result was revealed to the islanders, Mike praised his fellow contestants.

“Honestly, you guys are amazing people,” he said.

“I couldn’t have asked for any better friends, any better family.”

In her exit interview, Priscilla said that she was pleased to not be leaving the show empty-handed.

“I said to Mike the other day, ‘I’ve got a boyfriend!’

“I didn’t expect to find someone, I thought I may walk out of this single.

“So to have a boyfriend – who asked me in front of the world – it was so surreal but I’m happy it’s Mike.”

Mike is now planning to move to London, where the pair will be nearer to each other.

Earlier in the programme Siannise Fudge was given a shock when she was messaged a photo of her sisters with the parents of her boyfriend Luke Trotman.

Shortly afterwards their families came into the villa to pay them a visit.

Luke T’s father told his son: “I’m so proud of you – so are all the family at home, including the grandparents.

“Your grandad is watching Love Island!”

His mother added: “People keep coming to me and saying, ‘you should be so proud of him’.

“You’re a beautiful kid, you probably don’t even know it.

“We are a very proud family.”

In the Beach Hut, Siannise later said that Luke T’s parents are “amazing”, adding: “I just love them.”

The other contestants were also visited by friends and family.

The Love Island final will be broadcast on Sunday on ITV2.

