Love Island fans delighted as Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman say the L word
Love Island fans were sent into meltdown on Thursday night as Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman said the L word.
After six weeks, the winter edition of the season is drawing to a close, with the final landing on ITV2 this Sunday.
While Siânnise has been in the Cape Town villa from the very start, Luke T was a later addition – who swept the Bristolian off her feet from the get go. Well, after a brief flirtation with Rebecca Gormley.
The pair have now cemented their relationship and in last night’s episode, the cute couple said: “I love you.”
Siânnise and Luke T were giving us all the feels last night (ITV2)
The sweet moment came during their date, which saw them enjoy a romantic dinner with a Disney-esque fairytale castle as the backdrop.
Luke asked Siânnise where she saw them in five years and she boldly replied: “Hopefully being married,” before adding thy’d have “four beautiful babies”.
Luke the commented that she’d be “popping them out” in quick succession, to which the Bristolian replied: “But it’d be worth it.”
The semi-pro footballer then said he felt lucky to have met her, saying: “When I look at you I just feel at peace […] I feel at home.”
Just when we thought they couldn’t get any cuter, Luke went on to reveal: “I feel like I do love you.”
A shocked Siânnise then said she felt the same: “I just love him […] I love you.”
Naturally, fans were delighted by the sweet scene and took to social media to share their support:
The pair also performed a dance together during the talent show – much to everyone’s delight:
Paige Turley also stunned viewers with her impressive vocals, as she belted out Robin’s Show Me Love in a talent contest.
The final of Love Island airs on ITV2 this Sunday (February 23) from 9pm.
Right now, Siânnise and Luke T are favourites to win, with Finn and Paige coming a close second.