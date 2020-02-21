🔥Love Island fans delighted as Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman say the L word🔥

Love Island fans were sent into meltdown on Thursday night as Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman said the L word.

After six weeks, the winter edition of the season is drawing to a close, with the final landing on ITV2 this Sunday.

While Siânnise has been in the Cape Town villa from the very start, Luke T was a later addition – who swept the Bristolian off her feet from the get go. Well, after a brief flirtation with Rebecca Gormley.

The pair have now cemented their relationship and in last night’s episode, the cute couple said: “I love you.”

Siânnise and Luke T were giving us all the feels last night (ITV2)

The sweet moment came during their date, which saw them enjoy a romantic dinner with a Disney-esque fairytale castle as the backdrop.

Luke asked Siânnise where she saw them in five years and she boldly replied: “Hopefully being married,” before adding thy’d have “four beautiful babies”.

Luke the commented that she’d be “popping them out” in quick succession, to which the Bristolian replied: “But it’d be worth it.”

The semi-pro footballer then said he felt lucky to have met her, saying: “When I look at you I just feel at peace […] I feel at home.”

Just when we thought they couldn’t get any cuter, Luke went on to reveal: “I feel like I do love you.”

A shocked Siânnise then said she felt the same: “I just love him […] I love you.”

Naturally, fans were delighted by the sweet scene and took to social media to share their support:

The pair also performed a dance together during the talent show – much to everyone’s delight:

Paige Turley also stunned viewers with her impressive vocals, as she belted out Robin’s Show Me Love in a talent contest.

The final of Love Island airs on ITV2 this Sunday (February 23) from 9pm.

Right now, Siânnise and Luke T are favourites to win, with Finn and Paige coming a close second.