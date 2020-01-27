🔥Love Island drops two new bombshells Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson after shock dumping🔥

Love Island is going to drop two new bombshells into the villa in upcoming scenes to shake things up after a shock dumping.

With one islander set to be given their marching orders – and the rest of the couples seeming a little bit too comfortable – it’s time to make things interesting.

Maybe Siannise Fudge will find that connection she’s been looking for?

In tonight’s episode a new boy and a new girl arrive to turn heads and they have their sights set on some of the contestants.

The episode will see Nas get text following the day’s challenge, and he reveals the twist to the others.

The message reads: ‘Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will be entering the villa.

‘Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main course and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit.’

Who will be picked to cook up a storm? Let’s meet the bombshells.

Demi Jones

Age: 21

Job: Style advisor at a boutique

Demi describes herself as ‘bubbly reliable and friendly’ and thinks her looks will get the boys wanting to couple up. But there’s more to her than meets the eye.

She explained: ‘I think when boys see me they go for my looks and don’t want to get to know me on a deeper level. Whereas I like to think I’ve got a bit of personality to go with it – I’m bubbly and fun.’

And islander Nas might be in luck, as Demi has taken a shine to him and new boy Finn, and she is not afraid to go for what she wants.

‘I’m not going to beat around the bush. If I’m coupled up with someone I’m not happy with and if there’s someone I vibe with, I will have to say something, I’ll have to get my feelings across,’ Demi said.

‘If I started falling for someone that a girl had feelings for or had a thing with in the past, I’d have to be honest and not be all sly about it.’

Wallace Wilson

Age: 24

Job: Personal trainer

‘Funny and energetic’ Wallace thinks he his positive mentality and competitiveness make him boyfriend material.

With his eye on Paige, Siannise and Sophie, one of those three might be asked to step up and get to his heart through his stomach with some home cooking.

Like Demi, Wallace likes to be up front if he likes someone, and isn’t too bothered about anyone getting their feelings hurt.

‘I think stepping on toes is life isn’t it, it’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one’, he said.

Wallace is not just a pretty face though, as he feels he is a deep thinker, sometimes to a fault as he added: ‘I can over analyse things sometimes when it comes to love’. How is he going to fare in the famously intense environment of the villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer apologise for any upset caused by Jonathan Ross’ Natalie Cole blunder: ‘This was a genuine mistake’

MORE: Lewis Capaldi, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sing hearts out to One Direction at Grammys after-party





